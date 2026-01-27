San Francisco’s Largest Mural Installation Creates a Visual Link Between San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today San Quentin SkunkWorks , a non-profit innovation lab focused on transforming prison culture and the justice system from the inside out, unveils the first ever set of murals by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist eL Seed. The project has never been done before, and will live on in history for having created simultaneous murals inside San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and on the iconic BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre, linking incarcerated people with the outside community.





Global artist eL Seed created three works of art, two inside San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and one in downtown San Francisco as part of Chiaroscuro: Light Within the Shadows, a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), in partnership with the Office of the Mayor of San Francisco, with support from Governor Gavin Newsom's Office. Chiaroscuro: Light Within the Shadows is an official participant of San Francisco Art Week 2026.

“This San Francisco Art Week, I’m proud to celebrate the important role arts and culture play in our economic recovery, including public artworks that draw people downtown and inspire creativity,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie. “Works like the new mural by eL Seed reinforce San Francisco as a global arts city and demonstrate how arts and culture can activate our public spaces and connect people across communities.”

“This whole project was about opening a symbolic conversation between two worlds, the outside world and the prison. The artworks are a pretext to open a dialogue about the invisibility incarceration can create. By having prisoners inside San Quentin and community members in the streets of San Francisco painting the exact same artwork at the same time, we created a window that allows us to look into each other’s eyes,” said Artist eL Seed.

This initiative reflects California's commitment to reform through rehabilitation and creative innovation, with support from Governor Gavin Newsom's Office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), and the Office of the Mayor of San Francisco. Research shows that creative programs in prison settings improve self-confidence, emotional stability, and social skills, and are linked to significant reductions in disciplinary incidents.

"Chiaroscuro represents the future of rehabilitation, where art builds connections between separated communities," said Kai Bannon, Co-Founder of San Quentin SkunkWorks. "By infusing San Quentin's architectural landscape with light, color, beauty, and art, we rehabilitate not just people, but the very spaces designed to confine them."





FAQs

What is Chiaroscuro: Light Within the Shadows? Chiaroscuro is an incarcerated-led initiative that brought internationally acclaimed artist eL Seed to create simultaneous murals at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre, creating a visual connection between incarcerated and outside communities.

When were the murals completed? The murals were painted between January 8-18, 2026, as part of San Francisco Art Week 2026.

Who participated in creating the murals? Artist eL Seed worked alongside incarcerated artists at San Quentin and community volunteers at the Orpheum Theatre during the installation.

What is the significance of this project? This is the first time a major public art installation has simultaneously linked the inside of a correctional facility with an outside community space, demonstrating California's commitment to rehabilitation through creative innovation.

How can people view the murals? The Orpheum Theatre mural is publicly visible in San Francisco. Information about viewing opportunities can be found at https://sanquentinskunkworks.org/







For more information about the project and to stay updated on future initiatives, visit https://sanquentinskunkworks.org/ and subscribe to the newsletter at https://sanquentinskunkworks.org/newsletter/.

About eL Seed

eL Seed is an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist whose monumental Arabic calligraphy has transformed iconic sites including the pyramids of Giza, Rio's favelas, and the Korean DMZ. His work is held in collections at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

About San Quentin SkunkWorks

San Quentin SkunkWorks is a pioneering nonprofit innovation lab dedicated to transforming prison culture through collaborative programs that foster rehabilitation, respect, and safety. Through art, education, and community partnerships, the organization demonstrates how creative innovation can reshape institutional spaces and build bridges between incarcerated and outside communities. For more information, visit https://sanquentinskunkworks.org/

