Setting the Standard in Horticultural Excellence: 11 Ambius Designers Honored at 2026 International Plantscape Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambius, an industry leader in creating sensory-driven environments through plantscape design, today celebrates the recognition of 11 expert designers and horticulturists at the International Plantscape Awards. These honors, presented during the Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE), highlight the human-centric impact of plantscape design and their unique ability to transform commercial spaces through a multi-sensory lens.

While Ambius has a long-standing history of excellence at these awards, this year’s recognition focuses on the designers as strategic partners who enhance commercial spaces by incorporating nature. By blending horticultural science with artistic vision tailored to each unique client, these 11 individuals continue to set the industry standard for environments that prioritize the human experience, foster well-being, and celebrate the beauty of nature.

“At Ambius, our people are the heart of everything we do,” said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. “Design and technical skills can be taught, but passion can not, and it’s their passion and excellence that proudly underpins our brand and high industry standards. We are incredibly proud of how these individuals serve our clients every day, using their talent to deliver unforgettable, seamless, easy experiences for our customers.”

The International Plantscape Awards program remains a premier global stage for the interior plantscaping community. By evaluating entries on design, installation, creativity, and innovation, a panel of distinguished experts ensures that each award represents the best in world-class horticultural excellence.

Honorees and Award-Winning Projects

