Setting the Standard in Horticultural Excellence: 11 Ambius Designers Honored at 2026 International Plantscape Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambius, an industry leader in creating sensory-driven environments through plantscape design, today celebrates the recognition of 11 expert designers and horticulturists at the International Plantscape Awards. These honors, presented during the Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE), highlight the human-centric impact of plantscape design and their unique ability to transform commercial spaces through a multi-sensory lens.
While Ambius has a long-standing history of excellence at these awards, this year’s recognition focuses on the designers as strategic partners who enhance commercial spaces by incorporating nature. By blending horticultural science with artistic vision tailored to each unique client, these 11 individuals continue to set the industry standard for environments that prioritize the human experience, foster well-being, and celebrate the beauty of nature.
“At Ambius, our people are the heart of everything we do,” said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. “Design and technical skills can be taught, but passion can not, and it’s their passion and excellence that proudly underpins our brand and high industry standards. We are incredibly proud of how these individuals serve our clients every day, using their talent to deliver unforgettable, seamless, easy experiences for our customers.”
The International Plantscape Awards program remains a premier global stage for the interior plantscaping community. By evaluating entries on design, installation, creativity, and innovation, a panel of distinguished experts ensures that each award represents the best in world-class horticultural excellence.
Honorees and Award-Winning Projects
- Abigail Hager - Ambius St. Louis: Clay Co, St Louis (Platinum Award) — Installation
- Ambius Dallas: Residential Artificial Trees, Dallas (Gold Award) — Silk, Replica and Preserved
- Amy Queralt - Ambius Myrtle Beach: The Oceanfront Litchfield Inn, Pawleys Island, S.C. (Silver Award) — Hotel Pool and Resort
- Beth Vasquez - Ambius Tampa: Luxury Hotel, Orlando, Fla. (Gold Award) — Special Event and Holiday
- Ellie Whitesell - Ambius Knoxville: Embassy Suites Knoxville, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (Silver Award) — Design
- Esteysi Serrato - Ambius Austin: Luxury Resort & Spa, Cedar Creek, Texas (Gold Award) — Special Event and Holiday
- Holly Tovar - Ambius Phoenix: Biltmore BOND, Phoenix (Platinum Award) — Atrium/Garden Plantings, Interior
- Ingrid Plekhanov - Ambius Milwaukee: University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Silver Award) — Atrium/Garden Plantings, Interior
- Kelly Walowski - Ambius Atlanta: Beazer Homes Atlanta, Atlanta, Ga. (Silver Award) — Moss Wall
- Laura Von Dettum - Ambius New Jersey: Rutgers Morris Cancer Center, New Brunswick, N.J. (Gold Award) — Atrium/Garden Plantings, Interior
- Matt Hills - Ambius Austin: Nespresso Green Wall, Austin, Texas (Gold Award) — Silk, Replica and Preserved
ABOUT AMBIUS
Established in 1963, Ambius is a renowned leader in creating sensory-driven experiences through innovative interior and exterior landscaping, green walls, holiday decor, and cutting-edge scenting solutions. Through the power of nature and design, Ambius uses a layered approach to transform the places where people live, work, and play into spaces that help ignite happiness and promote well-being. Operating today in 16 countries, Ambius combines global insight with localized expertise and execution. Ambius is a division of Rentokil North America.
