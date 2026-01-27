Nouryon honors top global partners with 2025 supplier of the year awards

Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon today announced the winners of its 2025 Supplier of the Year awards, whose contributions to innovation, supply chain resilience, and sustainability performance enable Nouryon to deliver essential solutions to customers worldwide while advancing its environmental and operational goals.

Nouryon’s annual awards program evaluates suppliers across business criticality, reliability, cost competitiveness, innovation, collaboration and sustainability performance.

“Our supplier partners play a vital role in helping Nouryon deliver innovative solutions and navigate increasingly dynamic market conditions,” said Charlie Shaver, chairman and CEO of Nouryon. “These partnerships enable us to stay agile, drive growth and create more value for our customers worldwide.”

Nouryon’s 2025 Supplier of the Year award winners are:

Maersk – logistics transport

BASF Chemical Intermediates – chemical intermediates

Borealis GmbH – ethylene and fuel gas

PQ LLC – sodium silicates

Qingdao New Chemical – oleochemicals

Salinor - Salinas do Nordeste S.A. – salt

Vattenfall AB – electricity

“We would like to thank all our award winners for their exceptional partnership, strong alignment with our values and the important role they play in our continued success. Their contributions strengthen our supply network, enhance our capabilities and directly support our ability to deliver meaningful value to our customers,” said Divya Kottayil, vice president and chief procurement officer at Nouryon.

Nouryon’s commitment to responsible sourcing is outlined in its Business Partner Code of Conduct. The company rigorously evaluates suppliers to ensure alignment with its high standards for ethics and sustainability.

