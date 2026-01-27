Fall in Love with Portillo’s New Sauces and Red Hot Meal Deal This Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's , the iconic Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant famous for its Italian beef sandwiches, char-broiled burgers, crinkle-cut fries, cake shakes and more, is heating up Valentine’s Day with the launch of five new flavor-packed dipping sauces available at all restaurants nationwide starting today.

To celebrate the launch, Portillo’s is offering members of its loyalty program, Portillo’s Perks, an exclusive opportunity to dip, dunk and discover its bolder flavors with The Sauce Flight – a limited-edition package featuring all five new sauces.

From now through February 3, Perks members can exclusively score The Sauce Flight for just $0.99 with each order of Portillo’s crispy chicken tenders or a la carte with any order for $1.99 when ordering via the in-restaurant kiosks. The Sauce Flight will be available broadly for all guests starting February 4, while supplies last.

"We're always listening to our guests and looking for ways to elevate their Portillo's experience," said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer for Portillo’s. "This new sauce lineup represents months of culinary development and testing. The result? Bolder, more flavorful versions of the classics our fans already love, and an exciting new Comeback Sauce that we know will become a fast favorite when paired with our chicken tenders, sandwiches and more."

The complete lineup of new Portillo’s sauces includes:

Comeback Sauce (NEW) : The star of the show - a creamy, tangy chicken dipping sauce with black pepper, garlic, and paprika

: The star of the show - a creamy, tangy chicken dipping sauce with black pepper, garlic, and paprika BBQ Sauce : Enhanced with tangy and sweet notes, plus a touch of smoky heat

: Enhanced with tangy and sweet notes, plus a touch of smoky heat Buttermilk Ranch : Elevated to be rich and tangy with buttermilk, fresh herbs, onion, garlic, and black pepper

: Elevated to be rich and tangy with buttermilk, fresh herbs, onion, garlic, and black pepper Honey Mustard : Improved blend of Dijon and yellow mustards, real honey, lemon, and savory spices

: Improved blend of Dijon and yellow mustards, real honey, lemon, and savory spices Hot Giardiniera Sauce: Enhanced creamy, spicy dipping sauce made with Portillo's signature hot giardiniera relish







Portillo’s is also helping couples dip into Valentine’s Day with the Red Hot Meal Deal – a limited time meal-for-two perfect for sharing with your special someone. Available online and in-restaurant nationwide from February 12-15, the Red Hot Meal Deal includes eight golden, crispy chicken tenders and two small fries served in a heart-shaped tin, a large chocolate covered strawberry shake with two straws and the limited-edition Sauce Flight. Guests will also receive a free heart-shaped keychain with Portillo’s charm, while supplies last.

All for just $25, this special Valentine's Day meal deal offers exceptional value while creating the perfect shareable experience.

For more information, to find your nearest restaurant or place an order for delivery or takeout directly from Portillo’s, please visit Portillos.com .

Not a member of Portillo’s Perks yet? Simply visit Portillos.com/perks to sign up and start unwrapping special perks and offers today. New members will also receive a free large French fry with their first order of $5 or more. Terms and exclusions apply*.

*New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. See Portillos.com/Perks for more offer details.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a358cef0-f2d4-444f-95f6-a358acde09eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ba3783-73b3-4a7e-ac4d-9963bbb46d5f