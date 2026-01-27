Ingersoll Rand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, announced that Vik Kini, chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.





The Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.





A real-time audio webcast of both fireside chats can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit IRCO.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:

Sara.Hassell@irco.com