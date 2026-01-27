Énergir and vadiMAP Announce a Strategic Partnership to Simplify Building Decarbonization

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Énergir and vadiMAP1 are joining forces through a strategic partnership to offer Énergir customers access to a digital platform designed to support decarbonization planning in the building sector. Designed for small- and mid-sized commercial, institutional, and multi-residential properties, the platform helps owners and property managers better understand their energy use, evaluate available decarbonization options, and identify practical, actionable measures to improve both energy performance and greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

A New Way to Improve Buildings’ Carbon Footprint

Designed to objectively compare thousands of tailored energy scenarios across all energy sources, the vadiMAP platform delivers clear, transparent, and data-driven insights into the most effective decarbonization solutions. By analyzing detailed building data and key characteristics, the platform generates practical, easy-to-interpret energy pathways tailored to each customer’s specific needs.

The platform enables customers to compare solutions such as energy efficiency measures, dual-energy systems combining electricity and natural gas, and renewable natural gas, while taking into account applicable rate structures and available financial incentives. This approach allows building owners and managers to better assess project costs, expected returns on investment, and potential annual savings, helping them prioritize the most impactful actions to make informed, practical decisions.

“This partnership with vadiMAP reflects the evolution of our role as a reference in the energy sector. For more than 25 years, Énergir has supported its customers in improving energy efficiency, and we are pleased to strengthen this support through a digital platform that accelerates the transition from planning to implementation. By simplifying decision-making, we are making our energy solutions more accessible and helping our customers move forward with their decarbonization objectives,” said Jerry Joseph, Executive Director, Customer Experience, Énergir.

“This collaboration with Énergir highlights the importance of partnerships between innovative companies and established energy leaders in accelerating the energy transition. We are proud to welcome Énergir as both a partner and minority shareholder, and to benefit from its recognized expertise in energy solutions. This partnership strengthens our ambition to become a key player in the large-scale deployment of energy efficiency solutions, with the objective of supporting energy assessments for more than 30,000 commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings annually worldwide by 2030,” said Jérémy S. Boucher, President and Chief Executive Officer, vadiMAP.

Easy and Seamless Access for Customers

The platform will be offered free of charge to customers starting in 2027 through Énergir’s online Customer Space. A pilot version will be launched in December 2026 for selected customer segments, followed by a full rollout in 2027.

About Énergir

With more than $11 billion in assets, Énergir is a diversified energy business whose mission is to meet the energy needs of approximately 540,000 customers and the communities it serves in Quebec and Vermont in an increasingly sustainable way. Énergir is the largest natural gas distribution company in Quebec, where, through its joint ventures, it also generates electricity from wind power. And through its subsidiaries and other investments, Énergir has a presence in the United States, where it generates electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources; it is also the largest electricity distributor and the sole pipeline natural gas distributor in the State of Vermont. Énergir values energy efficiency and invests its resources and continues its efforts in innovative energy projects, such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir strives to become the partner of choice for those seeking a better energy future.

About vadiMAP

Launched in 2019, vadiMAP is a technology company that enables smarter energy and decarbonization decisions for buildings. Its platform enables real estate asset managers, engineering firms, and utilities to prioritize concrete energy optimization and greenhouse gas reduction scenarios. vadiMAP connects all dimensions of energy performance, including energy efficiency, renewables, business uptime, and intelligent peak management to transform diagnostics into action-ready, implementable solutions.

Active in Canada and Europe, vadiMAP is pursuing its international expansion with the opening of a French subsidiary in 2025, reaffirming its ambition to deploy credible, scalable, and measurable technological solutions in support of the energy transition of buildings.

For more information

Énergir

Elaine Arsenault

communications@energir.com

vadiMAP

Émilie Poirier

epoirier@vadimap.com

1 vadiMAP is a trade name and a registered trademark owned by vadimUS conseils inc. Énergir holds a minority ownership interest in vadimUS conseils inc.