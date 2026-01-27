Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission to Japanese MHLW for Orphan Drug Designation for QRX003 in Netherton Syndrome

Confirmation Received from MHLW That QRX003 Qualifies for Both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Regulatory Review Status

Quoin Initiating the Establishment of a Japanese Subsidiary to Facilitate Self-Commercialization of QRX003 in Japan, if Approved

Orphan Drug Designation Previously Granted by Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines (EMA) Agency in 2025

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (“Quoin” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that following a successful meeting with the Japanese MHLW that it has submitted an application for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for its lead product candidate, QRX003, for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. At the meeting, the MHLW confirmed that QRX003 qualifies for both ODD and Fast Track regulatory review in Japan. If granted, QRX003 will have ODD status in Quoin’s three core commercial territories of the US, EU and Japan.

The MHLW’s Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to therapies intended for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of rare diseases that affect fewer than 50,000 people in Japan. This designation provides certain benefits, including R&D subsidies, tax credits for qualified clinical testing, reduction of MHLW application fees, priority review and ten years of market exclusivity, if approved. QRX003 is on track to potentially become the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome.

“Following a successful meeting with MHLW, we are optimistic that QRX003 will be granted ODD status in Japan. We are also pleased to learn that MHLW has confirmed QRX003 will also qualify for Fast Track regulatory review status in Japan,” said Dr. Michael Myers, CEO of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “We are moving forward with our plans to establish our own commercial infrastructure in Japan, which is one of three core territories for QRX003 and our other pipeline products. Quoin remains steadfastly committed to completing the clinical development of QRX003 with a high degree of urgency on behalf of patients and families living with this devastating disease.”

QRX003 lotion (4%) is being evaluated in two late-stage whole body pivotal clinical trials for Netherton Syndrome. Enrollment in both pivotal studies is expected to be completed in 1H 2026, top-line data is anticipated in the second half of 2026, and NDA submission is planned later in the year or early 2027. In 2025, QRX003 was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises several products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

