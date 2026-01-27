Olenox Industries Inc. Begins Recommissioning of Pipeline

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX) (“Olenox Industries” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced the process of recommissioning its 162 miles of pipe as a wet gas pipeline. The recommissioned pipeline will be both a producer of NGLs (Natural Gas Liquids) and dry gas. NGLs are high-value products commonly used in blending lower grade crude through the midstream markets. The dry gas will be sold into the open market and open contracts.

Olenox also intends to utilize the surplus dry gas as feedstock for its containerized generator sets to produce base and peak power into the grid.

The first step of the recommissioning process is to generate a new survey, which is currently under way and expected to conclude mid-February. Once the survey is complete, Olenox can apply to reinstate the license and begin the process of bringing the system back online.

Once back online, it is projected to generate significant revenue per year with the current sales pipeline. Olenox intends to increase this over time with power generation and the sales of NGLs.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries is a multifaceted energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the recommissioning and license reinstatement of its 162 miles of pipe as a wet gas pipeline as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

