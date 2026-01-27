LOBO Made a Splash at the 73rd PGA Show

WUXI, China, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO), a developer and manufacturer of electric mobility and smart products, today announced its participation in the 73rd PGA Show, where it showcased three of its latest models of golf carts and sightseeing vehicles. This marks its debut at a professional trade show in the United States.

The PGA show of this year started from January 20th and ended on the 23rd. Hosted at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, the PGA Show is one of the largest gatherings of golf industry members in the world. The show is set to host more than 33,000 golf industry professionals from 94 countries and all 50 U.S. States, as well as more than 1,100 participating brands. "America's Caddie" Michael Collins was joined by PGA of America President Don Rea, North Florida PGA Executive Director Andrew Yeast, World Series champion Johnny Damon, and former NBA star Bo Outlaw for the opening ceremony this time.

PGA Show Highlights:

Hundreds of exhibits from golf's leading brands

Expert presentations packed with industry insights

As the only brand at the show to present a triple-power system integrating solar power, range extender, and battery, LOBO's booth drew attention from distributors across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean on opening day. Many industry professionals have commended our product's design and innovation, left their contact details, and expressed a keen interest in acquiring our offerings. The company's flagship model, the "Lobo-1" sightseeing vehicle, is developed and manufactured at LOBO's Tianjin plant. It features a 15 kWh LFP battery, a 9 kW gasoline range extender, and a 1.2 kW lightweight solar panel canopy, achieving "Infinite Range" through solar charging and fuel-electric hybrid synergy. With its modular quick-detach design, the rear cargo bed can be transformed from a four-seat passenger configuration into a 0.8-ton micro-pickup truck, accommodating diverse applications.

Joe, CEO of Treasure Coast Golf Carts LLC, gave high praise to the company's displayed vehicles. He noted that LOBO golf carts are equipped with an automotive-grade MacPherson strut independent suspension system. The vehicle features lightweight construction, delivering high reliability and excellent ride comfort. The body has undergone specialized anti-corrosion treatment, making it well-suited to coastal climates. LOBO’s triple-power golf cart and multifunction sightseeing cart are among the few outstanding Chinese-made carts he has seen in recent years.

"This is only the beginning," stated LOBO's CEO in an interview. "Because of the reasons that are well understood, like the tariff impacts and market uncertainties, our sales operations in the U.S. have encountered difficulties and almost came to a halt. However, we have never wavered in our commitment. This remains the world's premier market, and we are confident in our growth here as China-U.S. relations stabilize and improve."

About LOBO Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an electric mobility products manufacturer. It is a certified high-tech company specializing in manufacturing a wide range of eco-friendly electric vehicles and home-used robotic products. Its products include e-bicycles, electric motorcycles, e-tricycles, electric off-road four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and elderly scooters, solar-powered vehicles as well as smart products. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, LOBO aims to promote eco-friendly transportation options that reduce carbon footprints and enhance energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.loboebike.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and management’s beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. LOBO Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

For more information, contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

ir@loboai.com