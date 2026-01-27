Amaze to Sponsor SoCom 2026

NEWPORT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced its official sponsorship of the second annual SoCom Conference, the first dedicated social commerce conference. The event will take place in Venice Beach, Calif. on Feb. 26, 2026.

SoCom, founded by Orca Co-Founder & CEO Max Benator and supported by Orca as Founding Sponsor, was created to shape what’s next at the intersection of content, community, and commerce. The conference provides a dedicated forum where leaders in e-commerce, content production, and the creator economy come together to spark innovation, drive collaborative conversations, and accelerate the growth of global social commerce. The event will gather hundreds of industry professionals and content creators for a full day of talks, panels, and workshops featuring c-suite and senior leaders from platforms and brands including Amazon, YouTube, Meta, TikTok Shop, Gap, e.l.f. Cosmetics, among others.

Amaze’s sponsorship reflects its strategic focus on supporting creators at the center of the rapidly accelerating social commerce economy. The global social commerce market is projected to reach $5.2 trillion by 20301, while U.S. livestreaming shopping continues to grow at more than 30% year-over-year2.

“As social commerce reshapes how consumers discover and buy products, creators are becoming the most powerful drivers of conversion and brand loyalty,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “SoCom brings together the exact ecosystem of creators and brands that Amaze is built to support at a moment when the category is reaching an inflection point. Sponsoring SoCom allows us to meaningfully engage with this community and help accelerate the next phase of creator-led commerce.”

As part of its sponsorship, Amaze will host two creator-focused events during SoCom 2026.

Feb. 25 - Creator Dinner: Amaze will host a private, invitation-only dinner for creators, designed to foster peer connection and candid discussions.

Amaze will host a private, invitation-only dinner for creators, designed to foster peer connection and candid discussions. Feb. 26 - Networking Sponsor: Following the conference, Amaze will host a mixer and cocktail reception to bring together attendees and creators, providing an opportunity for networking, collaboration, and idea sharing within the social commerce ecosystem.

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .