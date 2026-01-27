[Latest] Global Loitering Munition Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.32 Billion by 2035 at a 9.76% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Loitering Munition Market Size, Trends and Insights By Operation Type (Expendable Loitering Munitions, Recoverable Loitering Munitions), By End-use (Army, Navy, Air force), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.





According to the latest research study, the global Loitering Munition Market size and share were valued at approximately USD 1.37 billion in 2025, are expected to reach USD 1.50 billion in 2026, and are projected to grow to around USD 17.32 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.76% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the global loitering munition market will witness a staggering CAGR between 2025 and 2034. This could be attributed to rising demand for AI integration, precision strikes, and defense forces’ modernization. The key influencers include the dominance of the expendable systems for rendering cost-effectiveness, voluminous demand from armed forces, and visible market share in the Asia Pacific and North America. The ongoing happenings include miniaturization, autonomous targeting, and versatile platforms (such as VTOL, catapult, and canister), thereby reflecting their exclusive surveillance-to-strike capacity in modern-day conflicts like the ones observed in Ukraine.

Key Trends & Drivers

Need for Reasonable Precision Strikes to Spell Growth: Cheaper systems let militaries deploy a greater number of units, thereby creating a “swarm” effect against the high-value targets, thereby rendering defense costly for the enemy (example – Shahed). They also make provisions for persistent surveillance (ISR) and are capable of engaging fleeting targets, thereby offering agility with respect to the battlefield in asymmetric, complex conflicts. They serve as expendable, versatile platforms for electronic, anti-armor warfare and counter-radar missions.

Operational Validation to Catalyze Growth: The actual performance on the battlefield does demonstrate that such systems are successfully able to perform surveillance, target acquisition, and execute precision strikes while lessening collateral damage. The proven tactical value in recent conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in noteworthy defense contracts and rising military spending on the loitering munitions. For instance – the U.S. Army has inked major contracts with AeroVironment for its combat-proven Switchable systems post their usage in real time.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.50 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 17.32 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.76% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Operation Type, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Loitering munition systems combine surveillance and strike, which are adaptable to remote scenarios. High-resolution sensors, along with autonomous targeting, do minimize harm to civilians, which proves them ideal for various asymmetric threats. These systems also cost less than conventional missiles, thereby facilitating mass deployment. They do improve decision-making and mission flexibility through the above-mentioned characteristics.

Weaknesses: The smaller size of loitering munition systems does restrict explosive yield in comparison with bigger missiles. The fact that they are susceptible to anti-drone systems and electronic warfare (EW) cannot be ignored. Plus, autonomous lethal decision-making does raise ethical questions.

Opportunities: Advanced AI could be used for planning complex missions and swarming. The rising demand from the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and emerging economies from the other geographies is providing lucrative opportunities. Miniaturization in the form of infantry-portable, smaller systems (like backpack drones) is another benefit that can be leveraged by ground, naval, and air vehicles.

Threats: Development of sophisticated counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems could prove to be a threat to the loitering munition market. Also, there is a strong likelihood of restrictions getting imposed on autonomous weapons. The risk of such technologies falling into the wrong and incompetent hands can’t be ignored.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Perspective

The loitering munition market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America led the loitering munition market in 2025 and is expected to continue with the streak during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the U.S. is at the forefront of developing the loitering systems for usage in urban warfare, to counter terrorism, and for reconnaissance missions. The rising emphasis on precision warfare, coupled with integrating the unmanned systems across all the service branches, does strengthen the leadership of the U.S. in deployment and technological innovation.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the loitering munition market during the forecast period. This is driven by a rise in military expenditures, a push for indigenous defense capacities, and a rise in regional security tensions. India, China, and South Korea are proactively deploying loitering munitions for improving tactical strike precision and border security. Modernization of armed forces and investment in unmanned, advanced systems are driving adoption at a larger scale.

Europe

The European nations are recognizing the importance of loitering munitions for tactical strikes, border surveillance, and air defense suppression. Collaborations across the EU are also driving technological advancements. Germany’s loitering munition market is coming up as one of the major contributors in Europe, with rising interest in the integration of loitering munitions into armed forces as a part of wider modernization plans.

LAMEA

Economies like Columbia and Brazil are into the exploration of loitering munitions for anti-narcotics operations, border surveillance, and counter-insurgency efforts. Though limited budgets act as the major restraint, the region is showing interest in the adoption of unmanned systems for improving situational awareness and reducing the operational risks. Economies like Nigeria, South Africa, and the UAE are leading in export as well as deployment of the loitering munition systems, as they intend to use them in real combat situations.

Browse the full "Loitering Munition Market Size, Trends and Insights By Operation Type (Expendable Loitering Munitions, Recoverable Loitering Munitions), By End-use (Army, Navy, Air force), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035" Report





List of the prominent players in the Loitering Munition Market:

AeroVironment Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

UVision

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales Group

Paramount Group

Embention

WB Group

ZALA Aero Group

Others

The Loitering Munition Market is segmented as follows:

By Operation Type

Expendable Loitering Munitions

Recoverable Loitering Munitions

By End-use

Army

Navy

Air force

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

