Liquidia to Present Clinical Data Across Its Portfolio at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute 2026 Annual Congress

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases, announced today the company will present three posters at the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute (PVRI) 2026 Annual Congress to be held January 28 through February 1, 2026, in Dublin, Ireland. The presentations highlight clinical data in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) with LIQ861, approved in the United States as YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, and L606, an investigational extended-release formulation of inhaled treprostinil.

Dr. Rajeev Saggar, Liquidia’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “We are pleased to present additional interim data from the open-label ASCENT study evaluating LIQ861in PH-ILD, as well as the 48-week open-label data for L606 in PAH and PH-ILD at PVRI. We are excited for the opportunity to showcase the strength and breadth of our data, and the potential impact it may have for patients and the global medical community.”

Title: Safety and Exploratory Efficacy data of LIQ861 Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in PH-ILD patients: ASCENT to Week 24

Date and time: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 3:45 – 5:00 p.m. GMT

Paper Number: 83

Presenting Author: Seth Hall, MBA, RRT, RRT-ACCS, RRT-NPS, Liquidia

Title: Open-label Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of Liposomal Treprostinil Inhalation Suspension (L606) in Subjects with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) or Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD)

Date and time: Friday, January 30, 2026, 3:10 - 4:15 p.m. GMT

Paper Number: 166

Presenting Author: Dr. Rajeev Saggar, Liquidia

Title: Changes in Cardiac Effort in Pulmonary Hypertension-Interstitial Lung Disease: Insights from the ASCENT Trial

Date and time: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 9:55 – 11:00 a.m. GMT

Paper Number: 82

Presenting Author: Dr. James White, University of Rochester Medical Center

Following the presentations, the posters will be available on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/publications.

About ASCENT

An Open-Label ProSpective MultiCENTer Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in PH (ASCENT), listed as ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT06129240, will evaluate the safety and tolerability of LIQ861 in subjects who have WHO Group 1 and 3 pulmonary hypertension. Cohort A includes 54 subjects who have WHO Group 3 Pulmonary Hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Additional cohorts from either Group 1 or Group 3 may be defined in future protocol amendments. Scheduled study visits to the clinic will occur at Screening, Baseline, Week 8, Week 16, Week 24, and Week 52. During this time, dose titration may be ordered at the Investigator's discretion and in accordance with the guidance provided. The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of LIQ861 in subjects with WHO Group 1 & 3 Pulmonary Hypertension (PH). The exploratory objectives of the study are to assess the effects of LIQ861 on exercise capacity, functional class, relevant biomarkers, and imaging assessments.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. YUTREPIA is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® Technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About L606 (treprostinil liposome inhalation suspension)

L606 is an investigational, extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer. The L606 suspension uses a proprietary liposomal formulation to encapsulate treprostinil which can be released slowly at a controlled rate into the lung, enhancing drug exposure over an extended period of time. L606 is currently being evaluated in an open-label study in the United States for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) and a global pivotal placebo-controlled efficacy study for the treatment of PH-ILD.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases through precise, innovative therapies and applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s first approved product, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

