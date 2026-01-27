Hydreight Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $15 Million Bought Deal LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS, OTC: HYDTF, FSE: SO6) ("Hydreight" or the "Company"), a leader in U.S. nationwide digital healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to the news release of the Company dated January 15, 2026, it has closed its previously announced "bought deal" private placement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Underwriter") as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and Beacon Securities Limited (together with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"). The Company issued 3,705,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $4.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,005,250 (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated January 27, 2026, between the Company and the Underwriters.

Shane Madden, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

“This financing was oversubscribed within hours of announcement, reflecting strong conviction in Hydreight’s execution and the durability of our model. Q4 marked a clear inflection point for the business — expanding proven pharmacy product lines and launching high-demand products continued to drive real, scalable growth across all three verticals, and that momentum has carried decisively into 2026 with increasing visibility.

The addition of multiple new high quality institutional investors at this stage meaningfully and strategically bolsters our share register while providing further validation of our platform and is an important step as we scale. With this additional capital, we are positioned to further accelerate customer growth by expanding our technology and platform offerings, increasing production capacity, accelerating new product rollouts, and strengthening the infrastructure required to support growing demand across our nationwide network. We believe these investments position the Company for another year of outsized, exponential growth.”

The terms of the Offering consisted of the sale of up to 2,470,000 Units, subject to an option of the Underwriters to increase the number of offered Units by up to an additional 1,235,000 Units (the "Underwriters' Option"). The Underwriters' Option was exercised in full for a total of 1,235,000 additional Units. The Units were issued on a private placement basis (i) in reliance on the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada, (ii) in the United States and to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”), as amended, and (iii) in such other jurisdictions other than Canada and the United States pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting or continuous disclosure requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arose in such jurisdictions.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 27, 2026, between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company as warrant agent and each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $5.27 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

As consideration for acting as underwriters, the Underwriters received (i) a cash commission of $900,315, and (ii) 222,300 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), exercisable for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering to acquire, in aggregate, that number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Broker Warrant Shares") at an exercise price equal to $4.05 per Broker Warrant Share.

The Units issued under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, including the Unit Shares and any Warrant Shares, are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to support sales growth, for creating and expanding existing pharmacy production lines and for working capital and general corporate purposes as further described in the Company's offering document under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption dated January 15, 2026.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

