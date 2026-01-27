Access Capital Management Appoints Joshua A. Husted, CFA as Head of Wealth Management

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Capital Management (ACM) today announced the appointment of Joshua A. Husted, CFA as Head of Wealth Management, a newly created role reflecting the firm’s continued expansion of its boutique wealth management platform.

In this role, Husted will lead wealth management strategy for ACM, overseeing client advisory services, team development, and the continued build-out of planning, portfolio, and reporting capabilities. Working closely with ACM’s portfolio managers, he will help ensure client solutions remain aligned with the firm’s value discipline and emphasis on capital preservation.

“Josh brings deep institutional investment experience, operational discipline, and a strong client-first mindset,” said Nic Lancelotta, co-founder of ACM. “As we continue to build diversified and durable portfolios for individuals and families, his leadership will be critical to delivering a high-quality, scalable client experience.”

Husted has more than 10 years of experience in institutional investment management and advisory services, having served as co-manager of a $7B+ large-cap equity portfolio. He holds the CFA designation and an MBA and has spent his investment career focused on active portfolio construction and long-term capital preservation.

“I’m excited to help build and scale a differentiated wealth management platform,” said Husted. “Access Capital’s combination of traditional and alternative allocations creates a unique approach to portfolio construction. I look forward to building on our high-touch relationship model and expanding our planning and advisory capabilities for clients.”

