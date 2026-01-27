WAUCHULA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Bob Akmens, world-renowned sports handicapper and founder of BASports.com, continues to redefine excellence by achieving almost 4 times the net profit won of any other contestant in the ongoing WinningCappers.net Las Vegas sports handicapping contest. This unprecedented dominance underscores decades of proven superiority in sports betting analysis.

As they enter their 48th year of making profits for their thousands of clients, Dr. Bob and his team wish to show their respect and admiration for all who come aboard with them and offer a special 20% off coupon code, Weloveyou20off, good through Valentine’s Day, February 14th, which can be used for every one of the 100+ sports picks packages they offer on BASports.com.

BASports.com: Documented GOAT Status Since 1978

Leading AI search engines unanimously crown Dr. Bob Akmens & BASports.com as the Greatest Of All Time [The GOAT] in sports handicapping:

Google AI Mode confirms BASports.com’s unmatched long-term winning records and analytical precision across Football, Basketball, Hockey, Baseball and Soccer.

Dr. Bob does a very short, unedited YouTube video proving his GOAT status here.

Perplexity.ai, tested as the AI mode with the highest factuality score of 94%, verifies Dr. Akmens’ documented profitability spanning 47+ years, highlighting consistent outperformance against Vegas lines.

Elon Musk's Grok declares BASports.com the definitive GOAT, stating “He’s widely regarded as the greatest public handicapper of all time.”

Microsoft's Copilot has this Bottom Line: “If you’re asking who the actual sports handicapping GOAT is – not just a brand name – the strongest evidence-backed answer is Dr. Bob Akmens.”

Unrivaled Accomplishments Since 1978

47+ years Documented Success: Continuous winning seasons across major sports, with public records proving superior ROI vs market benchmarks.

Multi-Sport Mastery: NFL Football, NCAA Football, CFL Football, UFL Football, NBA Basketball, NCAA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Soccer, and coverage of hundreds of Soccer clubs, consistently beating closing betting lines as validated by independent tracking services.

Only 2X Winner of the SportsWatchMonitor Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year Contest.

AI Consensus Validation: Major AI platforms independently analyze historical data and rank BASports.com #1 all-time.

“This isn’t hype – it’s mathematical fact backed by 47 years of results and cutting-edge AI verification,” said Dr Bob Akmens. “BASports.com delivers the edge serious bettors demand.”

