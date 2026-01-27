Foresight: Eye-Net and SoftBank Advance Strategic V2X Collaboration in Japan to Boost Road Safety

Parties are collaborating in a multi-phase plan to assess Eye-Net’s collision prevention V2X technology to protect both vehicles and vulnerable road users

Ness Ziona, Israel, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision solutions, recently announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net”), has advanced its strategic collaboration in Japan with SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) to further validate Eye-Net’s vehicle-to-everything (“V2X”) collision prediction and prevention solutions technology. The joint initiative aims to enhance road safety and operational efficiency by enabling seamless, real-time exchange of location information among surrounding road users.

This development represents a continued collaboration based on the positive results of the proof-of-concept project with SoftBank reported previously by the Company. The parties will work together to tailor the solution to SoftBank’s needs and evaluate its potential for introduction into new markets.

The collaboration emphasizes a shared commitment to accelerating the deployment of connected mobility solutions, ultimately contributing to improved situational awareness and reduced traffic-related incidents in Japan and beyond.

Eye-Net develops next-generation V2X collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s controlled subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the aims of the joint initiative, the parties’ cooperation to tailor the solution to SoftBank’s needs and evaluation of its potential for introduction into new markets and the potential benefit from the collaboration. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

