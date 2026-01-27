Rider Levett Bucknall North America Launches Built Asset Consultancy and Leadership Appointment of Ewan Crawford

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) North America announces the launch of its Built Asset Consultancy, a strategic expansion designed to help clients maximize the performance, resilience, and long-term value of their built assets.

“With aging assets, rising regulatory, financial, and sustainability pressures, and an ever-accelerating pace of change, owners are increasingly required to shift from reactive responses to proactive, forward-looking strategies,” said Scott McPherson, Executive Vice President, RLB North America. “Our Built Asset Consultancy helps clients make smarter decisions across the entire asset lifecycle, from acquisition and operation to optimization and long-term management.”

RLB’s Built Asset Consultancy (BAC) delivers integrated, data-driven asset advisory services, combining condition assessments, lifecycle modeling, technical due diligence, and digital tools to support maintenance planning, compliance, capital investment, and estate strategy. BAC advises assets across their journey, from early planning through operation and long-term stewardship. Our offering also supports Public–Private Partnership (P3) projects for both public and private sector clients, from the transition to operations through the concession period and into hand back. Supported by RLB North America’s sustainability and decarbonization expertise, BAC helps translate ESG goals into measurable outcomes by aligning cost certainty, asset performance, carbon reduction, and whole life value.

To support this expansion, Ewan Crawford has joined RLB North America as Head of Built Asset Consultancy. Originally from Scotland, Ewan brings more than 20 years of experience in the infrastructure sector, with a strong focus on P3 projects. He is both a Chartered Surveyor and a Chartered Arbitrator and spent the last decade managing P3 assets on behalf of investors.

“At a time when the market is demanding deeper asset insight and stronger lifecycle planning, I’m excited to be joining RLB North America,” said Ewan Crawford, Head of Built Asset Consultancy. “Clients are increasingly focused on understanding long-term cost, risk, and performance, not just initial capital spend. By combining whole life costing, condition intelligence, and extensive P3 expertise, we help clients protect value, meet contractual obligations, and plan confidently for the future.”

Built Asset Consultancy is available immediately across RLB North America, serving public and private sector clients and investors in commercial, residential, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and P3 markets.

To learn more about our Built Asset Consultancy: https://www.rlb.com/americas/services/built-asset-consultancy/

About Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, and sustainability services. Rider Levett Bucknall’s North American practice has offices in over 29 cities across the North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 4,600 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 240 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

For more information, visit www.rlb.com , and for the latest company news and construction cost trends, follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Attachment