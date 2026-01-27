27 JANUARY 2026

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

ADMISSION OF FURTHER SHARES TO TRADING

In conformity with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”), Northern 3 VCT PLC with the legal entity identifier 213800MWOA6W221PI432 (the “Company”) notifies the market that a further 403,442 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each and ISIN GB0031152027 were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities and to the Official List of the FCA on 27 January 2026. These further shares are fungible with the existing ordinary shares already admitted to trading. Following this admission of shares there are 159,364,444 ordinary shares admitted to trading. This notification covers all admissions up to and including 27 January 2026.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

