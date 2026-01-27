Bicycle Health Appoints Rick Dean as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the nation’s leading technology-enabled virtual medical group delivering scalable, evidence-based therapy and medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), announced that Rick Dean has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Dean brings decades of experience scaling highly successful healthcare technology companies, and as CEO, he will lead Bicycle Health’s strategic vision and day-to-day operations, driving growth, scaling clinical and technology platforms, and advancing the organization’s mission to expand access to high-quality care. Company Founder Ankit Gupta will continue as a member of the Board of Directors and an advisor.

“It is a privilege to lead Bicycle Health, which has built a next-generation technology platform, purpose-built for the increasing demand for evidence-based OUD treatment,” said Rick Dean, Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Health. “There is a tremendous opportunity to grow this clinically proven care model to millions of patients and address both the economic strain and devastating community impacts of the opioid crisis.”

Mr. Dean comes to Bicycle Health from OncoHealth, a company managing the cost and complexity of cancer care, where he was CEO for the past seven years.

There are nearly nine million Americans with OUD, and an estimated $214 billion is spent annually by private insurers, Medicaid, hospitals, and employers for treatment and labor productivity loss. The need for innovative solutions is continually increasing. Yet today, only one in four U.S. adults receives recommended medications for opioid use disorder as part of their treatment. Since its founding in 2017, Bicycle Health has become the preeminent technology-enabled virtual provider for OUD treatment in the United States, helping more than 50,000 people on their recovery journeys.

“I founded Bicycle Health with the hope that we could change how Americans with OUD access the care they need to enter and remain in recovery. Nearly a decade later, that hope has become a reality,” said Ankit Gupta, founder of Bicycle Health. “My decision to transition my role now is in large part due to the success we’ve achieved as a team. Today, the company is established and growing sustainably. Now is the perfect time to bring in Rick, an accomplished healthcare leader and experienced CEO aligned with our mission and strategic vision for growth, to lead Bicycle Health into its next chapter.”

Bicycle Health’s high-quality, clinically proven care model is available to patients across 49 states through its innovative, virtual care platform and works with most major U.S. payers. Patients with OUD gain access to a highly trained team of medical experts, a customized treatment plan, same-day prescription refills for medication management, and access to peer support groups and therapy.

“Ankit and the Bicycle Health team have shown what’s possible when you design and scale a healthcare organization committed to making a real impact,” said Ryan Drant, Founder and Managing Partner at Questa Capital. “The company has a clinically validated care model and a clear vision for continued innovation. Rick is a strategic, growth-oriented leader with decades of healthcare expertise that make him well-suited to expand the company’s impact for patients, payers, and providers.”

“This transition marks an important next chapter for the company. With Rick joining as Bicycle Health’s CEO, the company is doubling down on its commitment to expanding access to life-saving OUD care through a virtual-first model, reaching patients who have historically been left behind,” said Ilya Kirnos, Founding Partner at SignalFire.

