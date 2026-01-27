Jamaican Cuisine Joins the Tiffin Movement in Canada





A glimpse of TiffinStash’s new Jamaican Meals range — fresh, and nutrient-packed bowls featuring Caribbean flavours.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiffinStash , Canada’s first Tiffin service marketplace for home-style meal subscriptions, has announced the launch of authentic Jamaican cuisine on its platform, marking a significant step in expanding the traditional Tiffin model beyond Indian food.

Originally rooted in Indian households as a convenient way to enjoy fresh, home-cooked meals, the Tiffin concept has evolved through TiffinStash into a modern subscription and daily meal service. With Jamaican cuisine now live — and Pakistani cuisine already available — the platform is redefining what “Tiffins” mean for multi-cultural Canada.

“Food is deeply cultural, but the need for wholesome, reliable, home-style meals is universal,” said Shruti Shah, Co-founder of TiffinStash. “By introducing Jamaican and Pakistani cuisine to the Tiffin model, we’re showing that this concept isn’t limited to Indian kitchens — it can belong to any culture that values fresh, home-cooked food.”

Bringing Caribbean Home Cooking to Everyday Dining

The newly added Jamaican offerings feature traditional, home-style Caribbean meals prepared by local kitchens, available for dinner in the Greater Toronto Area. Customers can order through flexible plans including daily orders and recurring subscriptions — mirroring the same structure — Same day, freshly prepared meals, Free Delivery, Flexi Plans and so much more.

This launch reflects growing demand for authentic meals that go beyond restaurant takeout, offering comfort, consistency, and convenience without compromising on flavour or quality.

Expanding the Tiffin Concept for a Global Audience

With its expansion into Jamaican and Pakistani cuisines, TiffinStash is positioning itself as a global home-style Tiffin marketplace, built on the Tiffin philosophy but designed for diverse communities. The company plans to continue adding more international cuisines throughout 2026, adapting the Tiffin model to suit different culinary traditions while maintaining its core promise of fresh, home-style meals.

“Tiffins are no longer just an Indian idea,” Ms. Shah added. “They’re becoming a global way of eating — one that fits modern lifestyles while preserving cultural identity.”

About TiffinStash

Launched in 2021, TiffinStash is a Toronto-based marketplace connecting customers with diverse multi-cuisine tiffin sellers. The platform offers flexible, daily deliveries of freshly prepared tiffins across the GTA, with customizable subscription plans and free delivery. TiffinStash also provides catering services for events and large gatherings. By enabling sellers to list their services, TiffinStash offers a modern solution to a cherished tradition, delivering quality home-style meals to customers across the region. For more information, visit www.tiffinstash.com or follow TiffinStash on Instagram .

TiffinStash Delivery Areas

Now delivering across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including: Toronto , Brampton , Mississauga , Etobicoke , Scarborough , North York , East York , Thornhill , Markham , Richmond Hill , Vaughan , Woodbridge , Ajax , Pickering , Whitby , Oshawa , Oakville , Milton , Bowmanville , Courtice , Maple , Burlington .

Related Press Releases:

- Dabba now has a global 'food' print: From Toronto to Sydney, Indian tiffin services thrive

- TiffinStash launches 'Taste Drive' – A 5-Day tiffin trial featuring 5 top licensed sellers across the GTA

- Searching for home in a lunchbox: Why demand for tiffins is growing in Toronto and beyond

Media Inquiries

TiffinStash Inc.

media@tiffinstash.com

+1 437-937-3267

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35d75370-da2f-4123-bdec-9694cf4717a4