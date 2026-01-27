Truveta launches real-time clinical trials solution to accelerate study design, enrollment, and evidence generation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta today announced the launch of its new clinical trials solution that enables trial sponsors to design, optimize, and execute clinical studies using the most complete, daily refreshed real-world data in the United States.

Built in collaboration with Truveta’s leading US health system members, the offering provides unprecedented provider- and site-level visibility, enabling sponsors to identify eligible patients as soon as they qualify, prioritize trial-ready sites and investigators, and monitor study performance in real time with unmatched precision.

“Every day matters when you are developing new therapies,” Michael Simonov, MD, Senior Vice President of Product at Truveta. “With real-time data enabling sponsors to identify opportunities within days of patient encounters across our nationwide health system partners, Truveta’s new clinical trials offering brings a step-change in speed and intelligence to the entire clinical trial lifecycle.”

Accelerate enrollment with precision

Truveta’s clinical trials solution helps sponsors refine complex eligibility criteria, identify eligible patients in real time, and reach the clinicians who care for them. Sponsors can:

Reduce zero-enrollment sites by prioritizing trial-ready locations and investigators

Recruit faster with real-time eligibility identification, including for rare disease and late-stage studies

Identify previously untapped recruitment opportunities and data collection opportunities by partnering with Truveta member health systems

De-risk and optimize trial execution

The new solution enables sponsors to design and execute smarter, more efficient studies through:

Dynamic feasibility modeling to prevent failed trials and avoid costly amendments

Real-time cohort design using complex computable phenotypes and temporality

Continuous monitoring of enrollment dynamics, site performance, and patient availability with daily refreshed data

Maximize trial utility with complete, continuous evidence

With complete EHR data—including provider- and site-level visibility, clinical notes, and images—linked to closed claims and social drivers of health,Truveta’s clinical trials offering supports evidence generation across the full development lifecycle. Sponsors can link registries, device telemetry, or trial participants to daily updated data for prospective research, long-term follow-up, and post-market studies. The offering also enables external control arms and single-arm, real-world studies derived from Truveta’s longitudinal, regulatory-grade data.

About Truveta

Truveta is a real-world intelligence company transforming medical science with unprecedented data and AI. Truveta powers breakthrough discoveries, accelerates regulatory-grade evidence, and unlocks real-time insights from a dataset uniquely built with and owned by US health systems—united by a mission of Saving Lives with Data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.