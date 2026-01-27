27 JANUARY 2026

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

ADMISSION OF FURTHER SHARES TO TRADING

In conformity with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”), Northern Venture Trust PLC with the legal entity identifier 213800HR3R4WFICYFN46 (the “Company”) notifies the market that a further 911,392 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each and ISIN GB0006450703 were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities and to the Official List of the FCA on 27 January 2026. These further shares are fungible with the existing ordinary shares already admitted to trading. Following this admission of shares there are 241,181,250 ordinary shares admitted to trading. This notification covers all admissions up to and including 27 January 2026.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

