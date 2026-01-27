The RAC and CalAmp Partner to Expand RAC Connected Telematics with Advanced Fleet Management and AI Video for UK Fleets

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the RAC announced a strategic partnership with CalAmp to expand RAC Connected nationally, the motoring services organization’s telematics solution for fleet management.

The partnership offers RAC Connected customers a new and improved telematics platform with the option to add AI-powered video safety features and automated crash detection as needed. The expanded platform helps fleets improve safety, respond faster to incidents, and gain clearer operational insight, without added complexity.

With CalAmp providing the underlying technology to power the RAC Connected experience, the RAC will continue to lead customer engagement and service delivery to fleets across the UK.

Designed to Grow with Fleet Needs

Operators can start with essential fleet management tools and add video safety or crash intelligence features as needs change, without disrupting daily operations.

“The RAC has earned the trust of motorists and fleet operators by focusing on what matters most to customers,” said Paul Washicko, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Telematics Solutions at CalAmp. “Our role is to support that experience behind the scenes, with flexible technology that enables the RAC to deliver safer driving, faster incident response, and clearer insight for business customers.”

Practical Capabilities for UK Fleets

The enhanced RAC Connected platform builds on the RAC’s connected fleet services with a focused set of capabilities designed to work together at scale, including:

Real-time fleet visibility with vehicle location, trip history, geofencing, and utilization insights to support dispatch, routing, and asset planning.

with vehicle location, trip history, geofencing, and utilization insights to support dispatch, routing, and asset planning. Driver behavior insights with configurable alerts and coaching workflows to help reduce risk and support safer driving.

with configurable alerts and coaching workflows to help reduce risk and support safer driving. Automated crash detection and incident alerts , supported by CalAmp’s CrashBoxx AI technology, to enable faster damage assessment, response, and follow-up.

, supported by CalAmp’s CrashBoxx AI technology, to enable faster damage assessment, response, and follow-up. Configurable reporting and administrative controls to support fleets of different sizes and operating models.

to support fleets of different sizes and operating models. AI-powered video dashcams providing dual-facing video, in-cab alerts, and organized clips to support incident review and driver coaching.



Each capability integrates into a single, cohesive experience.

Built for RAC Business Customers

RAC Connected is purpose-built for commercial fleet operators, drawing on the business’ extensive motoring expertise to deliver a solution that is robust, easy to deploy, and simple to use.

“Our business customers rely on us to help them run safer, more efficient fleets,” said RAC Head of Telematics and Connected Solutions, Geraint Jones. “RAC Connected helps businesses protect their drivers, reduce risk, and manage costs, without adding complexity. By working with CalAmp, we’ve strengthened the platform behind the scenes so our customers can focus on running their business.”

Availability

RAC Connected is available now for UK commercial fleet operators. To learn more or to request a demonstration, visit rac.co.uk/business or contact the RAC Connected Services team at TelematicsSales@rac.co.uk.

About the RAC

The RAC, an iconic UK brand, provides complete peace of mind to 15 million UK private and business drivers, whatever their motoring needs. As well as its premium nationwide breakdown assistance service – with an expert branded patrol workforce attending more than two million breakdowns every year – it offers a wide range of market-leading products across insurance and service, maintenance and repair. Included in this is the first-of-its-kind nationwide Mobile Mechanics service which brings the garage to customers’ homes and workplaces.

At the forefront of new solutions for business fleets and consumers, the RAC’s breakdown service is electric-ready with mobile EV charging technology and can be called on using myRAC – its all-in-one route planner, fuel finder and breakdown reporting app.

Visit the RAC website or read our latest stories on RAC media center.

