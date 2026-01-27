DTN Launches Weather Hub to Help Outdoor Safety Leaders Act Faster When Lives Are on the Line

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTN, a global data and technology company, today announced the launch of DTN Weather Hub for Outdoor Safety, a next-generation weather risk management platform purpose-built to support event safety, crowd protection, and emergency response operations.

Weather remains the leading non-human hazard at outdoor events and contributes to severe injuries, fatalities, event cancellations, and millions of dollars in liability exposure each year. As climate volatility increases the frequency of extreme heat, lightning, severe storms, flooding, and high winds, outdoor safety leaders face mounting pressure to make rapid, defensible decisions that protect attendees, staff, and infrastructure. DTN Weather Hub addresses this challenge by translating complex weather data into clear, actionable safety intelligence before, during, and after high-impact events.

While traditional forecasting tools often stop at providing weather data, the DTN Weather Hub connects decision-grade forecasts directly to operational risk, enabling safety teams to move from threat detection to protective action in minutes.

The platform delivers a centralized, real-time view of weather-driven risk across venues, event footprints, and response zones. This supports critical safety operations including evacuation timing, shelter-in-place decisions, event delays or cancellations, heat illness prevention, and coordinated emergency response.

“Outdoor safety leaders don’t need more data and guesswork decisions. They need clarity and confidence when every minute matters,” said Renny Vandewege, General Manager for Weather and Climate Intelligence at DTN. “DTN Weather Hub delivers trusted meteorological intelligence so teams can act decisively to protect lives and maintain situational control.”

The DTN Weather Hub for Outdoor Safety is designed to align with established outdoor safety plans, emergency protocols, and duty-of-care obligations, delivering:



Location-specific weather intelligence : Hyper-local forecasts and nowcasts displayed in a single, map-based operational view across venues, crowd zones, and response areas.

: Hyper-local forecasts and nowcasts displayed in a single, map-based operational view across venues, crowd zones, and response areas. Event and incident visualization : Real-time weather conditions overlaid on event layouts, including stages, temporary structures, seating areas, access routes, and high-risk zones to support location-specific safety decisions.

: Real-time weather conditions overlaid on event layouts, including stages, temporary structures, seating areas, access routes, and high-risk zones to support location-specific safety decisions. Threshold-based alerting : Configurable alerts, risk scores, and notifications tied directly to evacuation criteria, heat safety thresholds, and emergency action plans.

: Configurable alerts, risk scores, and notifications tied directly to evacuation criteria, heat safety thresholds, and emergency action plans. Peril-specific monitoring : Purpose-built intelligence for lightning, severe storms, extreme heat using Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), flooding, wildfire smoke, and tropical systems.

: Purpose-built intelligence for lightning, severe storms, extreme heat using Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), flooding, wildfire smoke, and tropical systems. Multi-site and jurisdictional oversight : Centralized monitoring across multiple venues, festivals, tours, or jurisdictions to support coordination between safety teams, operations, security, and emergency responders.

: Centralized monitoring across multiple venues, festivals, tours, or jurisdictions to support coordination between safety teams, operations, security, and emergency responders. Defensible decision documentation: Weather records that support post-event reviews, insurance claims, and potential litigation defense.

By applying industry-specific risk models and configurable safety thresholds, DTN Weather Hub helps organizations reduce uncertainty, improve response speed, and strengthen public safety outcomes during rapidly evolving conditions.

DTN Weather Hub also integrates seamlessly with existing event management and communication to make sure safety intelligence reaches decision-makers wherever they are on site.

To learn more about the platform and how it supports event operations, visit DTN Weather Hub for Outdoor Safety.

About DTN

DTN is a global data and technology company that equips operational leaders in weather-driven industries with the decision speed and intelligence to outpace uncertainty. For decades, DTN has transformed complex data into decision-grade insights that help organizations manage risk and protect people, assets, and operations. DTN operates 24/7 global weather centers in Minneapolis, Utrecht, Sydney, and Manila, and holds more than 160 patents across its portfolio. DTN solutions support critical life-safety decisions for events, public safety agencies, campuses, and large-scale outdoor operations worldwide.

