HITN Honored at SOVAS' 2026 Voice Arts Awards

Link to Images



BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HITN, the leading Spanish-language public media network in the U.S., was recognized at the gala of the 12th Voice Arts Awards, organized by the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS), with the "Outstanding Promo – TV or Streaming – Best Spanish VoiceOver" award.

The award was given for the promo HITN Marzo, a piece developed under the creative direction of HITN together with Ruda and Avealma Contenido, which highlights the work of Lucila Gómez and Facundo Reyes, whose voices have been building the channel's sound identity for the Latin market in the United States since 2023, in a performance conceived and recorded together.

The Voice Arts Awards are considered one of the most prestigious recognitions in the voice industry internationally, celebrating artistic and technical excellence in advertising, television, streaming, narration and digital content. This award underscores HITN's commitment to quality, creativity, and representation of the Spanish language in audiovisual media.

"This recognition reaffirms our mission to produce content that connects with Spanish-speaking audiences through high creative and artistic standards," HITN said after the announcement. "We are honored to share this achievement with Lucila Gómez, Facundo Reyes and the Ruda and Avealma Contenido teams, whose talent brought the channel's message to life."

The awards gala brought together voice industry professionals from around the world, consolidating the Voice Arts Awards as a key space to showcase international talent and best practices in the sector.

About HITN-TV

HITN-TV is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism, and Altice, Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription.

For more information:

Corporate Webpage: www.HITN.org

TV Webpage: www.hitn.tv

X: @hitn

Facebook: @HITNtv

Instagram: @HITNtv

YouTube: @HITNTelevision

Linkedin: @HITN

Press Contact:

Fernando Cárdenas

fcardenas@hitn.org

(347) 243-6164

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/faf03adb-5ca4-4029-86b0-aa3d35c38c58