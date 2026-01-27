27 JANUARY 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

ADMISSION OF FURTHER SHARES TO TRADING

In conformity with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”), Northern 2 VCT PLC with the legal entity identifier 213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687 (the “Company”) notifies the market that a further 987,354 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each and ISIN GB0005356430 were admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s market for listed securities and to the Official List of the FCA on 27 January 2026. These further shares are fungible with the existing ordinary shares already admitted to trading. Following this admission of shares there are 254,789,831 ordinary shares admitted to trading. This notification covers all admissions up to and including 27 January 2026.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.