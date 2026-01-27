Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC:BIEI) Reports Progress Securing Government Contracts in Latin American Countries, Receiving a Specific Purchase Order Request from their Authorized Personnel

EL CENTRO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC:BIEI) (Premier) now received a specific military request that Premier complete paperwork to secure a major purchase order, for monthly deliveries. The details of that purchase order, including the specific items it encompasses and the pricing cannot yet be disclosed. Anticipated disclosure is within the next 30 days.

This transaction request was received from an important Latin American country. The military representative, an Army general, expressly requested that Premier, including through its Latin American affiliate, complete the necessary documentation required for the importation permit which is often required by its the federal government. The Military requests also included the assurance of a contract with Premier, for bimonthly deliveries, to this Latin American country.

While not required to secure the initial set of contracts, Premier is now also pursuing ITAR certification.

This initial contract with this Latin American country, will not require graphene. The product constitution including graphene is anticipated to occur at a later date.

This short-term strategic project to obtain registration under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”), will provide a key regulatory milestone required to participate in U.S. government procurement, prime contractor supply chains, and licensed international defense transactions.

ITAR registration is a foundational requirement for companies seeking to broker, export, or support defense-related materials and technologies regulated by the United States government. Upon completion, Premier Graphene expects to be positioned to engage as a broker and supplier of graphene and graphene-enhanced products for defense and security applications, including ballistic protection, lightweight armor systems, vehicle protection, and other survivability technologies, subject to applicable licenses and approval protocols.

“This initiative represents an important step in the evolution of Premier Graphene,” said H. Ivan Mendez, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Graphene Inc. Mr. Mendez continued: “Achieving ITAR registration is a meaningful milestone that enables access to U.S. defense procurement pathways and establishes the compliance foundation required to work with prime contractors and approved allied partners. It significantly expands the addressable market for our graphene-based materials and solutions.”

Aside from the initial transaction set forth above, Premier’s other activities using the ITAR registration, will focus on brokerage and materials supply, operating within the scope of ITAR and other applicable U.S. regulations. Premier believes this approach allows Premier to responsibly enter the defense market while scaling its role within regulated supply chains.

Premier’s initiative aligns with the Trump administration’s increased focus on U.S. military readiness, defense modernization, and domestic industrial capacity, which has led to expanded investment across defense programs and supporting supply chains.

“We are encouraged by the renewed emphasis on strengthening U.S. defense capabilities and domestic supply chains. We are excited to take this step and work toward getting our foot in the door as a compliant supplier of advanced graphene materials in support of U.S. defense priorities,” Mendez added.

ITAR registration will enable Premier to pursue opportunities related to:

U.S. Department of Defense and federal law enforcement procurement programs

Supply and brokerage relationships with U.S. prime defense contractors

Selective, licensed international transactions with allied governments and partners



Premier views ITAR registration as a cornerstone milestone in its strategy to build long-term value and to position itself as a defense-capable supplier of graphene and graphene-enhanced technologies, particularly in the military arena.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc. is an advanced materials company focused on the development, supply, and brokerage of graphene and graphene-enhanced products for industrial, security, and defense-related applications. The Company is committed to regulatory compliance, responsible market participation, and long-term growth within U.S. and allied markets.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies is a Mexican-based company focused on industrial hemp development from graphene, armor, aerospace and defense material to cannabinoid imports, grows, transformation, food and wellness product innovation. With years of expertise in cultivation, quality control, and regulatory compliance, HGI is positioned to become one of Mexico’s leading importers and developers of legal cannabinoid products as well as a leader in the bio tech sector and defense sector.

About Santa Rosa Green Seeds

Santa Rosa Green Seeds is a company with the legal recourse to grow industrial hemp for both industrial use CBD and CBG as well as provide seed varieties. The company partners with international producers HGI Industrial Technologies S.A de P.I de C.V and Premier Graphene Inc., and research groups through HGI to support sustainable agricultural development and cannabinoid-rich crop expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans to obtain ITAR registration, its ability to participate in U.S. defense procurement or international markets, anticipated business opportunities, and future growth prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, licensing outcomes, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

