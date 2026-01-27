Why Do Truckers Park on Highway Ramps? 2.2 Million Data Points Have the Answer

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For America’s truck drivers, the end of a 10-hour shift often brings a new kind of stress: the desperate hunt for a safe place to sleep. A new nationwide study from Altitude by Geotab and HNTB reveals that over 2.2 million parking events, including over 300,000 long-duration stops, occur annually on U.S. highway ramps, highlighting a growing infrastructure gap that leaves truck drivers without safe, authorized places to rest.

The Human Reality Behind the Data

The report, “ A Nationwide Study of Interstate Ramp Parking, ” showcases that ramp parking is more than a logistics statistic; it is a safety issue. Altitude’s analysis paints a picture of a typical long duration night for drivers:

They have driven 520 miles.

They have been on the road for nearly 10 hours.

They are running out of legal driving time (the limit is 11 hours under federal Hours-of-Service (HOS) regulations).

The study also reveals that the peak demand for unauthorized parking occurs mid-week on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. When these drivers reach major freight corridors, they often find authorized truck stops and rest areas overflowing. They choose to make a compromise: parking on the shoulder of a highway ramp, inches away from high-speed traffic, simply to comply with the law and get some sleep.

Indianapolis: A Hotspot for Ramp Parking

While this is a national issue, the burden falls heavily on the drivers navigating the country's most vital logistics hubs. The study identifies Indianapolis, Indiana as one of the nation’s epicenters for ramp parking.

As the "Crossroads of America," Indianapolis sees a convergence of freight via I-65, I-70, I-69, and I-74. However, the region lacks the truck parking capacity to support the drivers operating these vehicles. Following Indianapolis, some of the most severe shortages leave drivers on ramps in:

Los Angeles, CA

New York-Newark, NY-NJ

Chicago, IL

“This data allows public and private sectors to move beyond anecdotes and implement targeted, capacity-building solutions to ensure drivers have the safe, authorized rest areas they require,” said Nate Veeh, AVP, Business Development, Altitude by Geotab. “The 2.2 million annual parking events on highway ramps are not random occurrences; they are a clear, data-driven signal of where our infrastructure investment is critically needed,” said Nate Veeh, AVP, Business Development, Altitude by Geotab. “Our analysis pinpoints freight hubs like Indianapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York as primary stress points.”

Real-World Consequences

The report outlines why solving this shortage is critical for drivers, motorists, and state planners:

Safety Risk: Overnight ramp parking significantly increases collision risks for all motorists.

Efficiency Impact: The search for parking erodes productivity and adds unpredictable delays to the supply chain.

Infrastructure Deterioration: Highway shoulders are not engineered to support the static weight of a 33,000+ lb Class-7 and 8 vehicle for 10 hours.

The Way Forward

Drivers need to have safe, authorized parking options to rest following a long-haul trip. Our analysis, which quantifies 2.2 million annual ramp parking events, clearly demonstrates that the shortage of safe truck parking is a systematic capacity problem. Altitude is providing transportation agencies with data and insights to justify and target infrastructure investments that protect our drivers and ensure supply chain efficiency.

