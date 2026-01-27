Designed for Real Life: Sally Hansen Debuts a New Generation of Polish, Press-Ons and Care Focused Nail Essentials

Led by the brand’s longest-lasting Miracle Gel® yet, Short ’Ease® Perfect Press-Ons, next-level nail and cuticle care, and a new scented Color Therapy collection, this new lineup introduces nail innovations designed for real life.

Sally Hansen, backed by a legacy of trusted nail expertise, introduces a new lineup of nail innovations across polish, press-ons, and on-the-go nail and cuticle care, designed to deliver salon-quality results that fit real, everyday routines.

Leading the way in our latest product launches is Miracle Gel®, the innovative at-home “gel” solution that transformed the category over a decade ago. Now, Miracle Gel® introduces 8 fresh shades, enhanced with a Super Charged formula and advanced Color Grip technology for stronger adhesion, extended wear, and an even more brilliant shine. When used with the Miracle Gel® Super Shiny Shield or Super Volume Builder top coats, this system achieves salon-level shine and up to 16 days of wear*, all without the need for UV light.

Designed to meet consumers wherever life takes them, Sally Hansen continues to evolve the press-on category with solutions that move with you. The brand’s latest, Short ’Ease® Perfect Press-Ons, are thoughtfully designed for real life, featuring a 10% shorter, more wearable length compared to existing Perfect Press-Ons, offering a new option for those who prefer a shorter, every day fit. The collection offers customizable wear with tabs or glue, delivering up to 16 days of wear when used with glue application. The launch is complemented by the brand’s latest Nail & Cuticle Care lineup, featuring targeted, easy-to-use solutions, and a new Color Therapy® scented range that blends spa-inspired fragrances with color for a feel-good manicure experience. Together, the launches deliver salon-quality results for everyone from DIY nail lovers to manicure pros.

NEW Miracle Gel® Renovation Super Charged Shades & Top Coats

Upgraded with a Color Grip Complex for enhanced polish adhesion, Miracle Gel® introduces new formula updates within the super charged pink shade range, paired with the latest super top coats to deliver effortless application and superior quality.

Any shade can be elevated with Sally Hansen’s recently launched Super Shiny Shield and Super Volume Builder top coats, delivering boosted shine, added dimension, and a gel-like, plumped finish. The high-performance formulas enhance wear, shine, and durability for up to 16 days*, lasting as long as, if not longer than, a traditional salon gel manicure. With no UV lamp required or TPO, they offer a smarter, gentler alternative for consumers with sensitivities to traditional gel systems.

New Shades Include: Blush Crush, Berry Best Effort, Work Hard, Play Pink, Go Hard or Glow Home, Tough Love, Boss Babe, Unstop-purple and Fog-et Me Not. An upgraded formula with Color Grip Complex delivers salon-quality results and extended wear—lasting up to 16 days* when used as a two-step system with the Super Top Coats, no UV lamp required. Delivers longer wear, stronger adhesion, effortless shine and a safer alternative for anyone with UV sensitivities.

Blush Crush, Berry Best Effort, Work Hard, Play Pink, Go Hard or Glow Home, Tough Love, Boss Babe, Unstop-purple and Fog-et Me Not. Top Coats : Super Shiny Shield and Super Volume Builder When paired with the super top coats, these pinks become super charged, instantly amplifying shine, durability, and longevity. Designed to transform any manicure, the duo helps double wear and gloss for a high-impact finish that rivals a salon gel, without ever leaving home. Super Shiny Shield features 20x more light-reactive technology for enhanced durability and 35% more shine boosters for a lasting, mirror-like finish, while Super Volume Builder delivers 41% more plumping agents to create a fuller, more magnified manicure with major volume.

NEW Short’Ease® Perfect Press-Ons

Short’Ease® introduces a smarter, more wearable take on press-on nails. This salon-quality collection features a shorter, more practical length, approximately 10% shorter than existing Perfect Press On styles, engineered for comfort and everyday ease. The result is a manicure that moves seamlessly through typing, cooking, workouts, and daily routines without snagging, breaking, or getting in the way.

Each set is infused with Vitamin E and B5 to support healthy, natural nails and offers a fully customizable wear experience with the option of non-damaging adhesive tabs or long-lasting glue. Available in six trend-forward designs (Short Queen, Petite French, Petite Pearlflection, Short N Chic, Short Circute, and Fun Sized), Short’Ease® delivers effortless style with salon results, simplified.

NEW Nail & Cuticle Care

Just in time for cold-weather recovery and fresh-start beauty rituals, a new trio of nail-care essentials delivers strengthening, conditioning, and repair wherever life takes you. Designed with travel-friendly packaging, the collection offers targeted solutions for dry cuticles, stressed nails, and post-gel recovery, making a complete nail reset effortless, anytime and anywhere. The new lineup is perfect for winter repair, and upgrading everyday self-care without leaving home.

Anchoring the launch is Sally Hansen’s Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil, now reimagined in a mess-free, travel-friendly pen that delivers fast-absorbing nourishment on the go, conditioning dry nails and cuticles with a blend of natural essential oils.

A Push & Buff 2-in-1 Cuticle Eraser follows with a textured, oil-infused ceramic tip that gently exfoliates while polishing the nail area, smoothing away dead skin and conditioning cuticles in a single swipe.

Rounding out the lineup, a lightweight Gel Rehab Nail Repair Serum helps restore strength between gel manicures, combining Samphire Extract to defend against everyday stressors with Vegan Keratin to support nail protein and reduce breakage.





NEW Color Therapy Scented Collection

A collection of 8 nourishing shades infused with spa-inspired scents such as Lavender Bliss, Fresh Cucumber, Petal Essence, and Citrus Spritz for a feel-good, sensorial manicure experience. The new color sku’s include Air of Calm, Chill & Refresh, Lavish in Lavender, Morning Blossom, Peel the Love, Spa Day, Zen Re-treat, and Zest Intentions. Each application transcends a consumer’s manicure into a blissful, sensorial journey that is infused with argan oil, biotin, and vegan keratin. These ingredients will nourish and strengthen nails while also delivering gorgeous color and results.

Sally Hansen’s new Miracle Gel® Super Charged Polishes, Short’Ease® Perfect Press-Ons, Nail & Cuticle Care collection, and the Color Therapy Scented collection are now available in mass-market, drugstores, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com .

*With reapplication of top coat on day 7.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year. Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state of mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram .

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram .

CONTACT:

