Traditional Medicinals Strengthens Canadian Market Leadership with Launch of Organic Stress Soother™ Tension Relief Tea

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional Medicinals®, the leading botanical wellness company, today announces the Canadian launch of Organic Stress Soother™ Tension Relief Tea . As Canada’s number one organic tea brand, this new product reflects the company’s continued investment in Canadians as demand grows for benefit-driven, plant-based wellness solutions that fit into everyday life.

The launch marks the next evolution of the brand’s popular Organic Stress Soother offering, replacing the previous cinnamon blend with an elevated formula designed to better align with changing Canadian consumer preferences around stress support, emotional well-being, and daily wellness rituals. As stress-related concerns continue to rise nationwide, Traditional Medicinals is expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of a modern, health-conscious audience seeking trusted, natural solutions.

According to the recent 2025 Benefits Canada Healthcare Survey , 39 percent of Canadians reported high to extreme levels of daily stress, reinforcing the growing role of accessible, preventive wellness products. Organic Stress Soother Tension Relief Tea offers a simple, intentional ritual grounded in traditional herbal medicine, while supporting the brand’s ongoing growth across Canadian grocery, drug, and mass retail channels.

“Canadians are increasingly looking for simple, natural ways to manage everyday stress, and we’re seeing strong demand for wellness solutions that feel both effective and accessible,” said Paige Guzman, Chief Marketing Officer at Traditional Medicinals. “Organic Stress Soother Tension Relief Tea reflects how we continue to evolve our portfolio in Canada, combining trusted herbal ingredients with deep consumer insight, while reinforcing our commitment to growing the brand in a market where plant-based wellness continues to play a meaningful role in daily life.”

Behind Organic Stress Soother Tension Relief Tea’s soothing properties is the use of skullcap herb, a unique nervine traditionally used in Herbal Medicine to help ease irritability, tension, and stress. Combined with spearmint leaf, lemon myrtle leaf, and lemon verbena leaf, this new blend enhances the blend's taste and aroma to better support the stress-relief experience. Plants have long been trusted allies in wellness.

Organic Stress Soother Tension Relief Tea joins the certified B Corporation company’s portfolio of thoughtfully crafted herbal products available across Canada. This new blend is available online and rolling out to major grocery, drug, and mass merch retailers nationwide. Visit the Traditional Medicinals Canadian website for more information.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with the purpose of inspiring active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and the planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than 60 high-quality teas, lozenges, and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit ca.traditionalmedicinals.com/ .