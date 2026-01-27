Polysentry Awarded U.S. Department of War Contract to Advance Cognitive AI for National Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysentry, a leading San Francisco-based defense technology company, has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) contract by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) in Washington, D.C.

Under this agreement, Polysentry is developing cutting-edge prototype cognitive AI capabilities designed to tackle critical national security challenges across warfighting and enterprise domains. This award underscores Polysentry's commitment to innovative technologies that enhance U.S. defense and security operations.

About Polysentry
Polysentry is a technology company that provides decision support, data integration, and classification solutions. Since 2018, Polysentry has been building and deploying mission-ready automation platforms to meet rapidly evolving intelligence and security needs of large enterprise customers. Polysentry was awarded a $950 million ceiling Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) IDIQ Contract for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).


 

            








        

            

                

                    
