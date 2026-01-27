Priori Launches Internal Benchmarking Workflow to Bring Greater Transparency to Outside Counsel Hiring Decisions

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, announced the availability of Internal Benchmarking, a new feature in Priori’s Panel Management + RFP software that helps in-house legal teams compare law firm rates across firms and roles using their own historical billing data.

Legal teams consistently share a common challenge: while they have access to historical billing data, it remains difficult to understand how firm rates stack up across an entire panel. That insight is often buried in slow reports, difficult-to-navigate systems, or manual spreadsheets, making it hard to use in day-to-day outside counsel hiring decisions.

At the same time, many teams have found that external benchmarks don’t always reflect their unique panel composition, negotiated rates, or historical relationships, making them less useful when evaluating specific firms or RFPs. As a result, legal operations teams are frequently left extracting, normalizing, and analyzing their own data just to answer basic rate comparison questions.

Internal Benchmarking brings cross-firm rate insights directly into Priori’s panel management and RFP workflows. Using a legal team’s own historical data and presenting it in Priori’s streamlined interface, the feature enables teams to evaluate firms with greater clarity and consistency.

“Legal teams want to understand how firm rates compare, but that insight has traditionally required manual analysis or time-consuming reports,” said Basha Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Priori. “Internal Benchmarking makes it easier to access and apply that information at the exact moment decisions are being made.”

New Internal Benchmarking Capabilities

With Internal Benchmarking, legal teams can view and compare aggregated hourly rate ranges for law firms in Priori Panel Management + RFP, broken out by role, including partners, counsel, associates, and paralegals. Rate benchmarks include minimums, maximums, medians, averages, and interquartile ranges, enabling more consistent, apples-to-apples comparisons across firms.

Because benchmarks are derived from a company’s own historical billing data, teams can evaluate firms based on the rates they’ve been billed, rather than generalized market data that may not reflect their panel or pricing structures.

Supporting More Informed Sourcing Decisions

By surfacing rate benchmarks directly within panel and RFP workflows, Internal Benchmarking helps legal teams:

View rate ranges and statistical benchmarks for each firm at a glance

Compare firms side by side to understand relative market positioning

Make more informed decisions about panel composition and RFP participation

Ground sourcing conversations in historical data they already trust

By turning trusted historical data into meaningful analysis at the moment of decision, Internal Benchmarking helps legal teams move faster while maintaining confidence and defensibility in panel and RFP selection.

To see Internal Benchmarking in action, reach out to the Priori team or register for our live demo webinar on February 20, where we’ll walk through how legal teams can benchmark rates across firms and roles.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel, connecting them with the right talent at the right price for any need. With over a decade of experience partnering with legal teams, we provide access to flexible talent, a global law firm marketplace, and cutting-edge software for managing law firm panels and legal RFP workflows.

Priori Talent Marketplace includes the company’s network of Flexible Talent and Law Firms. Companies use Priori’s vetted network of 8,000+ legal professionals for common flexible talent uses such as short-term engagements, leave coverage and overflow support, and for traditional law firm support such as local counsel in all 50 states and 70+ countries and niche expertise.

Priori Software Solutions include the company’s panel management and RFP platforms. Priori Panel Management is a first-of-its-kind platform for organizing, tracking and measuring a company’s law firm panel. Priori RFP streamlines the legal RFP process, allowing companies to issue and compare proposals, and track performance.

