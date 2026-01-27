Battery Tender Establishes Retail Partnership with Menards, Bringing Five Products In-Store and Online

DELAND, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender® by Deltran, a leading brand in battery charging and portable power accessories, today announces its partnership with Menards, one of America’s leading big-box home improvement chains. The collaboration introduces five products to Menards locations across the Midwest, expanding customer access to reliable vehicle power solutions.

“Menards focuses on serving do-it-yourselfers, home improvement enthusiasts, professional contractors, car and fleet owners as well as power sport enthusiasts who maintain their own equipment,” said Michael Prelec, CEO of Battery Tender. “This new partnership allows Battery Tender to offer the loyal Menards customers cutting-edge battery maintenance solutions from the most recognizable brand in charging. Whether winterizing a motorcycle, keeping a classic car show-ready or maintaining lawn and fleet equipment between seasons, the Menards customers now have tools they can trust to deliver reliable performance every time."

The products now available at Menards include:

1 AMP Battery Charger and Maintainer : Ideal for motorcycles, ATVs, lawn equipment and more, this rugged, weather-resistant 12V smart charger features 4-step smart charging, spark-proof protection and an IP67-rated enclosure for dependable performance.

Ideal for motorcycles, ATVs, lawn equipment and more, this rugged, weather-resistant 12V smart charger features 4-step smart charging, spark-proof protection and an IP67-rated enclosure for dependable performance. 1500 AMP Lithium Jump Starter : Quickly revives 12V batteries in cars, trucks, boats, RVs and tractors. Delivering up to 1500 AMPs of starting power, it features reverse polarity safety and multiple USB outputs, doubling as a portable power bank.

Quickly revives 12V batteries in cars, trucks, boats, RVs and tractors. Delivering up to 1500 AMPs of starting power, it features reverse polarity safety and multiple USB outputs, doubling as a portable power bank. 4 AMP Battery Charger and 1200 AMP Jump Starter (Charge N Start 4120): A 2-in-1 solution designed to both maintain long-term battery health and deliver reliable emergency starts for automotive, marine and powersports vehicles. Features intelligent battery monitoring, LED status indicators and a built-in emergency light.

A 2-in-1 solution designed to both maintain long-term battery health and deliver reliable emergency starts for automotive, marine and powersports vehicles. Features intelligent battery monitoring, LED status indicators and a built-in emergency light. 15 AMP Battery Charger and Maintainer : Offers selectable 15, 8 or 2 AMP charging modes to match various vehicle and battery needs. Equipped with winter charging mode and advanced multi-stage charging technology.

Offers selectable 15, 8 or 2 AMP charging modes to match various vehicle and battery needs. Equipped with winter charging mode and advanced multi-stage charging technology. 800 AMP Jump Starter and Tire Inflator : Delivers 800 AMPs of jump-starting power with a 140 PSI built-in tire inflator. It’s an all-in-one device that keeps users feeling confident and prepared even in the most unexpected dead battery and low tire pressure situations.



Shop online at Menards.com (search “Battery Tender”) or check its local stores for availability. See the media kit here for product images. For more information, visit www.batterytender.com .

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender® by Deltran has been the trusted leader in battery charging and maintenance technology since 1965. As the pioneer of microprocessor-controlled battery chargers, Battery Tender revolutionized the industry by introducing intelligent charging systems that prevent overcharging and extend battery life. Today, Battery Tender offers a comprehensive lineup of charging solutions ranging from 750mA to 48 AMP chargers, multi-bank systems, jump starters, EV chargers, and solar accessories — all designed and engineered in the USA.