Nextech Pioneers New Era in Clinical Documentation with Launch of AI-Powered Cora Scribe

Tampa, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty-specific clinical documentation requires more than a generic, automated note taker to truly improve the charting process. Today, Nextech – an award-winning technology partner for specialty practices and med spas – announced the launch of Cora Scribe, its new AI solution that listens to natural conversations, understands the context, and automatically turns them into accurate clinical notes. It is the first capability available within Nextech Cora™, the company’s next-generation AI assistant.

Unlike bolt-on, third-party scribes, Cora Scribe is embedded in the Nextech EHR and maintains a continuous two-way conversation with the patient chart. It captures patient encounters in near real time and streams discrete clinical findings – more than just summary notes – directly into the correct fields in the electronic health record, helping providers chart more efficiently while staying fully present with their patients. Cora works on whatever device providers already use, and there is no disruption to existing workflows.

“Cora is designed specifically for ophthalmology, drawing on decades of real-world experience from one of healthcare's most complex specialties,” said Rusty Frantz, CEO of Nextech. “It marks a move away from generic AI scribing toward specialty-specific clinical assistants, starting with ophthalmology and extending to other specialties over time. Being truly helpful in the exam room demands more than simple note-taking — it requires alignment with clinical workflows, and that’s what sets Cora apart.”

Cora Scribe supports physicians and the entire care team. It transforms the charting experience for technicians – who often spend the most time with patients – and alleviates the documentation burden they feel that can lead to burnout.

Cora Scribe was developed specifically to handle the complexity of specialty care through deep collaboration with real practices, incorporating office visits, provider focus groups, and insights from thousands of patient charts. Practices participating in early adoption are already seeing how Cora Scribe can transform both documentation and the patient experience.

“Cora helps me move more efficiently with patients and spend more one-on-one time with them,” said Ross Sherman, Ophthalmic Technician at Sight360 in Florida. “Over the course of a clinic day, it often saves me around 30 minutes and helps me finish with fewer notes left to complete, so I’m not staying late to catch up.”

Cora Scribe's functionality exceeds what generic transcription tools can do and sets a new standard for AI-powered clinical documentation. Industry-first capabilities include:

Documents as you talk: Listens during the visit and builds the clinical note in near real time without interrupting the conversation. Providers don’t have to pause, dictate, or finish notes later.

Understands the chart: Automatically reviews and updates patient records, avoiding duplicate or conflicting information for new and existing patients. Providers and staff spend less time correcting notes after the visit.

Leverages the Nextech knowledge base: Matches findings to provider- and practice-specific configurations and defaults within the Nextech EHR in support of efficiencies practice have already built.

Built for eyecare: Designed specifically for ophthalmology and works seamlessly inside the Nextech EHR. Structured exams, specialty terminology, and ophthalmology workflows are ready to use from the start.

Privacy and patient consent by design: Uses secure, temporary audio and patient consent controls to protect sensitive information without adding extra steps to the visit.

Dr. Neel S. Vaidya, Chief Information Officer and Medical Director of Office-Based Surgery at Chicago Cornea Consultants, participated in the Cora Scribe pilot program.

“When we previewed Cora Scribe earlier this year, it was clear the technology was being built thoughtfully and with real clinical input,” said Vaidya, a cataract, cornea, and refractive surgeon. “Having had the opportunity to pilot this project from the beginning, it is clear that Nextech has prioritized the user experience and has created a revolutionary product that is going to fundamentally change how we interact with the EMR for the better. Now that it’s officially launching, we’re confident it will make a meaningful difference in how our providers document and allow users to turn their focus back to where it belongs, with the patients."

For more information about Cora Scribe or to request a demo, go to www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech provides intelligent, connected technology that helps specialty practices operate more easily and create meaningful patient experiences. With more than 25 years of expertise in ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and med spas, Nextech blends specialty insight with thoughtful innovation to simplify workflows, reduce friction, and support practice growth.