RG2 Claims Administration, LLC Announces a Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Michigan Property Owners Whose Properties Were Foreclosed by Their County for Tax Nonpayment

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you had property foreclosed by the following counties from 2013 through 2020, you may be entitled to a settlement payment:

Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Bay, Clare, Cheboygan, Crawford, Genesee, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Jackson, Lapeer, Lenawee, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Saginaw, Sanilac, St Clair, and/or Tuscola County.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

When these counties foreclosed on properties for tax nonpayment, they sold the properties at auction and kept the difference between the taxes owed and the sales proceeds. The lawsuit being settled alleged that the counties violated the non-taxpayers’ rights when they retained these “surplus proceeds.”

WHO IS INCLUDED?

Generally, if you owned a property that was foreclosed on by one of the counties listed above from 2013 to 2020, and the property sold for more than the unpaid taxes, fees, and costs, you are a member of the class. Class members can make a claim for a payment under the settlement. The deadline for making a claim is July 16, 2026. Forms, instructions, and an online claims portal are available at www.SurplusProceedsSettlement.com.

WHAT DOES THE SETTLEMENT PROVIDE?

Under the proposed settlement, class members can generally recover 125 percent of their properties’ surplus proceeds, minus any attorneys’ fees and costs. This number is subject to certain potential adjustments.

WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS?

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS IN THIS SETTLEMENT SUBMIT A

CLAIM FORM BY

JULY 16, 2026 If you are a member of the Class or an heir to a Class Member, you must submit a completed Claim to be eligible to receive a Settlement Payment. You may do so online here. EXCLUDE

YOURSELF BY

APRIL 30, 2026 You may request to be excluded from the Settlement, and if you do, you will not receive a Settlement Payment. The deadline to exclude yourself from the Settlement is April 30, 2026, with the possibility of an extension beyond that date as in the Notice. Excluding yourself from the Settlement is usually the only way to retain your right to sue Defendants on your own over the claims alleged in the lawsuit. OBJECT BY

APRIL 30, 2026 You may write to the Court and comment on the Settlement. If you object, you are still eligible to file a claim for benefits under the Settlement. Instructions on how to object to the Settlement are contained in this Notice. GO TO THE

FAIRNESS

HEARING The Court has scheduled a hearing to evaluate the fairness of the Settlement and Lead Counsel’s request for attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of costs to take place on September 23, 2026. (the “Fairness Hearing”). You may attend the hearing at your own expense, but it is not necessary. You may ask to speak in court about the fairness of the Settlement if you did not exclude yourself as detailed in the Notice. DO NOTHING You will not receive a Settlement Payment if you fail to timely submit an Eligible Claim and you will give up your right to bring your own lawsuit about the claims in this case, but you will still be bound by all decisions the Court makes in this matter addressing these claims.



For more information or to read the full terms of the Settlement Agreement, visit www.SurplusProceedsSettlement.com or call 1-866-742-4955.

The Court has scheduled a hearing to consider the settlement’s final approval on September 23, 2026, at the United States District Court in Bay City, Michigan. More details are available at www.SurplusProceedsSettlement.com.