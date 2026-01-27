Imprivata Pledges Support for CMS “Kill the Clipboard” Initiative to Simplify and Secure Patient Access to Medical Records

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata , a leading provider of access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries, today announced its pledge of support for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Health Technology Ecosystem. As part of its commitment, Imprivata is supporting the CMS “Kill the Clipboard” initiative to help give patients faster, more secure access to their medical records while reducing administrative burden for health systems.

The CMS Health Technology Ecosystem is designed to create a more patient-centered, interoperable healthcare environment—one in which patients can easily access, manage, and share their health information without friction. Imprivata’s pledge reflects the company’s long-standing focus on enabling frictionless and secure access for all users, devices, and workflows.

“Too often, patients are asked to repeatedly provide the same information, creating frustration, delays, and opportunities for error,” said Dr. Sean Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at Imprivata. “By supporting CMS’s Kill the Clipboard initiative, we’re reinforcing our belief that access to health information should be simple and secure for both patients and providers. Imprivata’s expertise in enabling frictionless and secure workflows can help reduce administrative burden while ensuring patients remain at the center of care.”

As part of its pledge to support the “Kill the Clipboard” initiative, Imprivata has committed to the following: Imprivata pledges to empower patients to retrieve their health records from CMS-aligned networks or personal health record applications. The company is committed to seamless, secure data exchange—eliminating the need for patients to repeatedly recall and write out their medical history. Imprivata is committed to “killing the clipboard,” one encounter at a time.

Imprivata Patient Access helps support this initiative by enabling secure, identity-based access for patients across digital healthcare interactions, reducing friction while protecting sensitive health information. By verifying patient identity at enrollment and accurately authenticating patients at every point of care thereafter, Patient Access eliminates manual, repetitive identification processes, minimizes the risk of insurance fraud, and significantly reduces the creation of duplicate medical records.

In addition to the “Kill the Clipboard” initiative, Imprivata is also a CMS “Friend of the Ecosystem,” through which the company will work alongside other pledgees to provide support, feedback, and/or technology that assists pledgees in successfully delivering on their pledge. Imprivata has also committed to the CMS Interoperability Framework through which focuses on “empowering patients, providers, and their apps—and, where appropriate, payers—with real-time access to complete and secure health information, in ways that protect patient privacy and follow applicable standards and regulations, without friction or delay.”

About Imprivata

Imprivata delivers simple and secure access management solutions for healthcare and other mission-critical industries to ensure every second of crucial work is both frictionless and secure. Imprivata’s platform of innovative, interoperable access management and privileged access security solutions enable organizations to fully manage and secure all enterprise and third-party identities to facilitate seamless user access, protect against internal and external security threats, and reduce total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.imprivata.com .

