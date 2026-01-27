ERGO NEXT Insurance Launches New Agency Recognition Program to Deepen Long-Term Partnerships

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERGO NEXT Insurance , the digital-first small business insurer, today announced the launch of a new Agency Recognition Program designed to reward and support insurance agency partners who build sustained, long-term relationships with the company. The program reflects ERGO NEXT’s continued evolution as a scaled, digital-first carrier focused on building durable partnerships with agents serving small businesses.

The Agency Recognition Program builds on a series of recent milestones for the company, including an integration into ERGO , the primary insurance company of Munich Re, and a partnership with championship Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF . These developments extend ERGO NEXT’s foundation and enable continued investment in technology, capabilities and partnerships that support agents navigating an increasingly complex risk environment.

The program features three tiers – Premium, Elite and Executive – recognizing agencies as they deepen their partnership with ERGO NEXT. As they progress, they gain access to escalating rewards tied to growth, consistency and collaboration, helping agents place more business and plan for the long term.

Loyalty program benefits include:

Profit-sharing opportunities

Advance commissions

Enhanced agency recognition

Access to exclusive events and experiences





“The Agency Recognition Program is designed to recognize agencies that consistently invest in their partnership with us and reward them as they grow with ERGO NEXT,” said Jack Ramsey, Vice President of Agent Channel. “With market conditions shifting quickly, agents need clarity and consistency from their carrier partners. This program is a tangible expression of how we’re delivering greater predictability, transparency and support.”

“We want agents to know that ERGO NEXT is a long-term partner they can build with,” said Effi Fuks-Leichtag, Chief Product Officer. “With the backing of ERGO and the Munich Re Group, we’re accelerating platform growth and innovation while investing in those who rely on it.”

ERGO NEXT’s new Agency Recognition Program builds on the company’s recent rebrand and broader evolution, reinforcing its commitment to a continued investment in both agent partnerships and in the tools, support and consistency they need to serve small businesses with confidence.

