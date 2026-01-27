CentralReach Adds Rain Instant Pay to Preferred Partnership Network

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced a new partnership with Rain, a leading provider of earned wage access (EWA) solutions. With this, Rain officially enters the CentralReach Preferred Partner Network as a proven leader in employee payroll and financial wellness.

Rain works with health systems to enable employees to access earned wages after each shift, rather than waiting until payday. Rain users can withdraw up to 50% of their pay between paychecks, providing greater financial control and peace of mind for employees. This sought-after benefit enhances employee satisfaction, engagement, and retention, while positively impacting operational efficiency and financial performance for organizations.

Through this collaboration, CentralReach’s customers can provide employees with free access to Rain’s acclaimed EWA platform. With real-time access to wages as needed, employees can better manage unexpected expenses, avoid costly payday loans, and achieve greater financial stability. The combination of CentralReach’s industry-leading expertise and specialized solutions for autism and IDD care, along with Rain’s EWA solution, equips employers with a key competitive differentiator and enhances their ability to attract and retain talent, ultimately enabling providers to spend more time delivering quality care.

“Our partnership with CentralReach is an important step toward effectively addressing workforce challenges the healthcare industry continues to grapple with,” said VP of Sales and Partnerships at Rain, Shohan Rahman. “Today’s workforce increasingly expects their pay to reflect the on-demand world they’re accustomed to, where virtually everything is accessible at the push of a button. People don’t want to wait for things they feel they’ve already earned, and paychecks are no exception. By providing access to wages as they’re earned, EWA delivers exactly what employees are looking for: flexibility, control, and immediacy.”

“We’re proud to welcome Rain into our preferred partner network and provide even more value to our customers. Healthcare staffing shortages continue to plague the industry, particularly within specialty areas like autism and IDD care. Our collaboration with Rain represents the forward-thinking, concerted approach necessary to address these challenges head-on,” said Clark Convery, COO of CentralReach.

To learn more, visit Rain’s partnership page.

About Rain

Rain is the trusted leader in employee-centric financial wellness solutions, serving middle-market and enterprise organizations nationwide. Through a comprehensive suite of offerings, including earned wage access and an array of financial wellness benefits, Rain seamlessly integrates into any organization's existing infrastructure, providing the flexibility essential for effective financial management. And, with a steadfast mission to eliminate payday loans and predatory financial products, Rain champions individual empowerment, giving employees control over their income and financial futures. Visit www.rainapp.com to learn how to elevate your workforce's financial well-being with Rain.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.