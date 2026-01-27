Yes& Acquires Symmetri Marketing Group

Alexandria, VA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, the independent fully integrated marketing agency, today announced it has acquired Symmetri Marketing Group, the Chicago-based B2B branding, marketing and digital agency. Symmetri will operate under the Yes& brand name.

The move marks the latest milestone in Yes&’s strategic expansion and national growth strategy. The addition of Symmetri bolsters the ongoing efforts of Yes& to enhance its creative offerings for world-class brands, expand its footprint into new markets and diversify its expertise in key sectors. The award-winning Symmetri team brings 20+ years of experience serving B2B clients in technology, healthcare technology and manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe and delivers Yes& a powerful new set of capabilities across the B2B and technology sectors.

“Symmetri needed to expand its capabilities to help clients build their brands and businesses in new, more innovative ways,” said Yes& chairman Jeb Brown. “They saw their best opportunity to grow was to join forces with an established agency brand. Together, we make a major advance in both our integrated marketing and branding and B2B offerings.”

Symmetri brings balance, precision and boldness to their healthcare technology, manufacturing, technology and digital data/security clients. Key clients include Dentsply Sirona, one of the largest dental-product manufacturers in the world; Kollmorgen, which delivers world-class motors, drives, AGV control solutions and automation platforms to manufacturers, distributors and engineers; and Humanetics, the leading provider of precision safety systems, simulation models, ergonomic software and advanced sensor technologies. And the maker of virtually every crash test dummy in the world.

“Becoming a part of Yes& gives us the scale to grow faster and smarter, without losing the culture and values that got us here,” said Symmetri’s President, Carl Triemstra. “Being part of a larger agency opens new opportunities for our people and delivers even more value to our clients.”

“Adding Symmetri allows us to provide our combined roster of clients with a far broader menu of marketing solutions and add an entirely new level of technological innovation to our portfolio,” added Yes& CEO Zihla Salinas. “Along with success in new business and organic growth, the acquisition strategy has made Yes& one of the fastest-growing independent agencies.”

About Yes&

Yes& is an independent, fully-integrated creative agency serving clients across the commercial, education, non-profit, B2B, B2G, and government sectors. Yes& delivers “positivity + possibility” through an expanding suite of capabilities including strategy & research, creative & content, media, digital, social media, events, and communications. The agency serves clients nationwide from its headquarters in Washington, D.C., with additional hubs in Atlanta and Chicago. Yes& is one of the world’s fastest growing agencies according to Adweek, and The Washington Business Journal recently named Yes& the #2 largest privately-held ad agency in the greater DC area. They have also been recognized among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for the seventh time. For more information visit yesandagency.com.

Attachment