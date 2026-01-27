Food Lion Opens New Grocery Store in Statesville, N.C., on Jan. 28





SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion has served the Statesville community for more than five decades, and on Jan. 28, the omnichannel retailer will open a new location at 1909 E. Broad St. This will mark the fifth store in the Statesville area, demonstrating the brand’s continued investment in the community. The new store reflects Food Lion’s commitment to an omnichannel shopping experience, making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable for local families through convenient in-store, pickup and/or delivery options.

Opening the Statesville store is part of Food Lion’s continued growth and investment across its footprint that also strengthens local economies, creates jobs and reduces food insecurity. As the brand looks ahead to 2026, Food Lion plans additional new store openings and remodels, building on strong performance and its commitment to fresh food at affordable prices.

Designed with convenience and accessibility in mind, the Statesville store features an easy-to-shop layout, expanded assortment and a welcoming, modern atmosphere inspired by customer feedback. Customers will find fresh produce, expanded quality meat options, simple meal solutions and everyday essentials, designed to help families nourish their households with confidence and value. The store also offers pickup and/or home delivery through the Food Lion To Go website or app and includes a CO₂ refrigeration system, an environmentally friendly technology that supports energy efficiency while enhancing the overall shopping experience.

“We’re excited to welcome our Statesville neighbors to their new Food Lion,” said Patrick Burns, Store Manager of the Statesville Food Lion. “Having been with Food Lion for 30 years, including 19 years as a store manager, I understand what it takes to serve a community with care and consistency. This store reflects our commitment to providing fresh food at affordable prices, and I look forward to giving neighbors the service and value they can always count on.”

On Jan. 28, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Learn more about specific services the store offers and the weekly ad flyer.

Good things are in-store for neighbors

The new Statesville, N.C., Food Lion offers:

A wide assortment of products, including ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat meal solutions; fresh produce; quality meats; and a variety of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items.

A walk-in garden cooler, ensuring the freshest produce available, in-store prepared cut fruit, freshly made sushi and a self-service wing and hot favorites bar.

Convenience and choices for shoppers by providing Food Lion To Go Pickup and/or Home Delivery options. Online orders may be placed on the Food Lion To Go website or through the app. The convenient service allows customers to place an order with the click of a button while experiencing the same low prices and fresh food items they receive in the store.

Self-checkout lanes alongside traditional cashier-assisted checkout for a more efficient and flexible shopping experience.

Nature’s Promise®, Food Lion’s affordable brand offering organic options alongside a variety of wholesome products made without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Through its Local Goodness program, Food Lion stores offer a wide variety of regional items sourced from local growers or manufacturers who provide products that are the heart and soul of the community. A list of additional North Carolina-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found online.





Commitment to community and sustainability

Demonstrating care for its neighbors and communities through a commitment to supporting renewable energy in its towns and cities, Food Lion’s enhanced stores feature energy-efficient LED lighting, refrigerated cases with doors and CO₂ refrigeration systems that help reduce its environmental footprint. The modern solutions impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and decrease energy consumption.

Food Lion Feeds supports local hunger relief efforts

Working in partnership to help address food insecurity and increase access to nutritious food, Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of 25,000 meals* to support neighbors in Statesville, N.C. This contribution includes $1,250 to Iredell Christian Ministries and $1,250 to Cornerstone Church. Food Lion Feeds is the company’s hunger-relief platform.

In addition, Iredell Christian Ministries and Cornerstone Church will regularly collect food rescue from the store to distribute to neighbors experiencing hunger. Donating unsaleable edible food that might otherwise go to waste gives neighbors access to nutritious food. In 2000, Food Lion was the first grocery retailer in the country to establish a food rescue program with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014, and in March 2025 committed to doubling its efforts with a goal to provide a total of 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fighting hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

For more information about Food Lion and its services, visit foodlion.com.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9723ce9e-2cb8-4912-be50-b179d1c39f73