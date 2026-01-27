Businessolver introduces the era of anticipatory benefits, where technology and intelligence activate before employees and HR have to ask

Denver, CO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, benefits technology has asked employees to navigate complexity on their own—clicking, calling, and reacting only after the need for benefits arises, deadlines are missed, or confusion sets in. Businessolver is changing that paradigm.

Today, Businessolver® introduces anticipatory benefits—an intelligence-led approach powered by Businessolver's enhanced proprietary AI, SofiaSM, that proactively guides employees, HR teams, brokers, and partners before issues arise, deadlines are missed, or decisions become stressful. This includes new intelligence-driven capabilities within Sofia and a more proactive approach to benefits administration that is designed to guide employees’ and HR teams’ decisions around employer-provided benefits.

This shift is a natural evolution based on years of feedback from the health and benefits industry and is rooted in Businessolver’s mission to transform the benefits experience by delighting clients and employees alike.

“Empathy has always been core to who we are and what our company delivers,” said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. “Anticipation is empathy in action, delivered at scale. It’s what happens when people expertise and service are paired with intelligence that knows when, where, and how to help—before a moment turns into a problem.”

From personalization to anticipation: New technology, insights, and service delivery standards

The benefits industry is focused heavily on personalization—tailored messages, recommended plans, and customized portals. But personalization and claims data operate on assumptions and reactions: that employees know what to ask, when to ask, and how to act on the answer.

Anticipation fundamentally changes the benefits experience. Instead of waiting for employees to raise their hand, anticipatory benefits use real-world signals, interactions, and demographic information to power proactive support and guidance--not medical advice—that arrives before the moment.

This evolution is paired with Businessolver’s formal responsible AI governance, ensuring every anticipatory action is transparent, secure, and accountable—and that employees maintain full control with the ability to opt in or opt out of anticipatory or AI-driven experiences at any time.

To power this, Businessolver is transforming benefits intelligence to engage a richer data set that empowers members, HR, and partners with the right information, the right support, and the right insights.

This data set includes:

Decision support inputs Employee sentiment Real-time user activity and feedback Benefits literacy surveys Social determinants of health overlays Household and lifestyle insights Case and call insights Consumer accounts and spending actions



For example: Instead of notifying an employee after a missed enrollment deadline, Sofia identifies risk signals weeks earlier and proactively delivers guidance, reminders, and support—reducing missed deadlines and stress before they occur.

“Employees don’t wake up wanting to manage benefits—they want immediate resolutions and answers,” said Shanahan. “They encounter moments such as a doctor’s visit, a denied claim, a tight month financially. Anticipation means meeting people before those moments, often before they even realize they’re facing a problem, with the right answers, context, and alignment with their resources and wellbeing needs.”

Businessolver enhances Sofia to power intelligent anticipation across the entire benefits ecosystem

At the center of this evolution is Sofia, Businessolver’s proprietary intelligence layer and the first AI built specifically to anticipate needs across the benefits ecosystem.

Sofia is not a chatbot bolted onto a platform. It is the connective intelligence that has operated across Businessolver’s technology and services for nearly a decade—learning from millions of real benefits interactions and translating complexity into timely, human-centered action.

Sofia enables experiences that feel less like navigation and more like care:

For clients: Sofia serves up predictive analytics, dashboards, and supports automation to equip HR teams with real-time insights and benchmark data to act fast and with confidence. For members: Sofia steps in before confusion hits, supporting decision making and connecting dots across total wellbeing—inside and out of the benefits platform. For brokers and partners: Sofia provides market benchmarks and insights across their books of business so they can provide proactive strategic support. For Solvers: Sofia enhances research and response workflows with real-time suggestions, live agent coaching, and trend alerts.



To date, Sofia is the only specialized and secure benefits intelligence tool that delivers real-time support and ensures a connected and consistent experience for organizations. This includes:

Driving 129% increase in HSA adoption when a HDHP is elected Supporting 3X increase in adoption of priority voluntary benefit programs through education and guidance 91% of member chats resolved same day, 85% staying resolved after 7 days 100% transparency for clients with real-time access to member call and chat transcripts 24/7 monitoring with Businessolver’s AI watchtower protocols, including 27 real-time guardrails governing every AI interaction—ensuring accuracy, bias checks, and human accountability



Anticipation is a business advantage

When support arrives earlier:

Confidence, retention, and engagement rise Risk reduces Costs stabilize Benefits become more impactful



Businessolver clients already experience this, with 91% first-interaction resolution, 97% industry-leading client retention, and measurable efficiency gains driven by AI-powered support and proactive outreach.

A new standard for the future of work

Anticipatory benefits reflect a broader vision for the future of work—one where technology listens, learns, and acts with intention; where intelligence amplifies humanity rather than replacing it; and where employees always maintain choice and control over their AI-supported experiences.

Businessolver will lead the way with this new approach—where care is delivered before it’s demanded.

This is the era of anticipation.

To learn more about anticipatory benefits experiences, visit us at www.businessolver.com/anticipation

About Businessolver

Businessolver is an independently owned benefits technology company advancing a more proactive, connected, and anticipatory benefits experience. Through a secure SaaS platform, governed intelligence, and an always‑on service model designed to act early and stay aligned, Businessolver helps organizations reduce complexity, strengthen engagement, and deliver consistent outcomes across total wellbeing. With more than two decades of innovation, Businessolver unifies people, data, and operations so that insights turn into action—and benefits work better for employers, employees, and partners.