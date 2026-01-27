NATH Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Nathan’s Famous to Smithfield Foods

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATH) (“NATH”) for $102.00 per share in cash to Smithfield Foods.

The sale price is well below NATH’s 52-week high of $118.50 per share, which indicates an opportunistic purchase.

If you remain a NATH shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/nath/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On January 21, 2026, NATH announced that it had agreed to be sold for $102.00 per share in cash to Smithfield Foods.

“We are investigating whether the NATH board of directors acted in the best interests of NATH shareholders in recommending the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to NATH shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com