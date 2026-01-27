Kendall Jenner Puts the Internet’s Favorite Kurse to the Test in Fanatics Sportsbook’s & Fanatics Studios' First Big Game Ad

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Sportsbook, the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is betting on Kendall Jenner with the launch of its first-ever Big Game commercial and Jenner’s first Big Game advertising campaign, “Bet on Kendall.” The campaign is the first production from the recently launched Fanatics Studios, the groundbreaking joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media. Bolded, OBB’s branded entertainment division, served as the creative studio.

In the spot, Kendall leans into the long-running internet joke that any basketball player who gets close to her is subject to ...consequences. Fueled by memes, real-life coincidences, and fan speculation, the so-called ‘Kardashian Kurse’ isn’t denied, but rather addressed head on, with Jenner making reference to her previous basketball boyfriends. With a wink and a nod, Jenner reveals that while the internet has been speculating about the Kurse, she’s been doing something far more strategic (and likely Kris Jenner approved): betting on it.

WATCH: Fanatics Sportsbook’s “Bet on Kendall” (:90)

Photo HERE | Credit: Fanatics Sportsbook / OBB Media / Sophie Sahara

Set in a “kursed” mansion on a hill, the 30-second ad, which will air during halftime, and 90-second digital spot blend sharp comedy with high-gloss visuals and faceless exes as Jenner explains how she’s turned her rumored effect on men into winning bets on Fanatics Sportsbook. The result is a flirtatious, self-deprecating take on sports fandom that invites viewers to take a side... betting with her or betting against her on Fanatics Sportsbook once her pick for the Big Game is live.

Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “The magic of this campaign is how Kendall Jenner transforms the lore of the Kardashian Kurse into something playful, participatory, and unmistakingly of the moment. With Fanatics’ unparalleled cultural influence in sports, ‘Bet on Kendall’ is the perfect way to bring Fanatics Sportsbook into the spotlight with Fanatics Studios and our incredible partners at OBB Media.”

“As our first official Fanatics Studios project since launch, ‘Bet on Kendall’ is exactly the kind of storytelling we are excited to be creating at Fanatics and OBB: content at the intersection of sports and culture, fit for the biggest stage in sports entertainment,” said Michael D. Ratner, Founder & CEO of OBB Media and CEO of Fanatics Studios.

The 360-degree campaign rolls out across multiple formats, including a 30-second broadcast spot airing during the Big Game, a 90-second extended digital film, short-form social cutdowns, and a high-impact out-of-home program that brings the “Kursed?” conversation into iconic real-world settings, all anchored by the campaign line “Bet on Kendall.” Fans are encouraged to follow along as Jenner makes her pick for sport’s biggest game and decide whether to bet with her or against her exclusively on Fanatics Sportsbook and earn a 100% profit boost on their bet, truly embodying its tagline: “Winning hits different here.”

Fans nationwide can “Bet on Kendall” using the Fanatics Sportsbook app beginning on Thursday, January 29, following the reveal of her pick on Wednesday, January 28 at midnight.

“Bet on Kendall” was executive produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira, and James Rowe for OBB, alongside Kendall Jenner, with Matt King, Selena Kalvaria, Johnny Dantonio, and Michael Fitzsimmons executive producing for Fanatics Sportsbook. The commercial was directed by Michael D. Ratner and Cameron Harris, with Ratner having conceived the concept.

Are you ready to bet on Kendall? To view “Bet on Kendall,” visit Fanatics Sportsbook’s YouTube page . For more information, visit www.betfanatics.com or follow @fanaticssportsbook on Instagram , TikTok or X .

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

About Fanatics Studios

Fanatics Studios is a transformative new joint venture by Fanatics, a leading global sports platform, and OBB Media, the award-winning next-gen entertainment studio, creating a global sports and entertainment studio. Built to independently create, finance, produce, and distribute best-in-class content at the intersection of sports and culture, Fanatics Studios will house a slate of projects spanning feature films and documentaries, unscripted and scripted originals, one-of-a-kind live event specials, premium digital series, and more.

Fanatics Studios brings together industry-leading capabilities, resources and relationships from both companies: pairing Fanatics’ unmatched reach and impact as one of the most dynamic companies in sports which boasts a roster of thousands of preeminent athletes and sports partners which span the apparel industry, trading cards and collectibles, sports betting and iGaming, events and more, with OBB’s proven ability to drive culture through storytelling and create award-winning content with the biggest names in entertainment, amassing billions of views. Building on the work of OBB Cares and Fanatics Foundation, Fanatics Studios will identify opportunities to drive positive change through strategic partnerships with non-profit organizations.

