JULIE, INC. APPOINTS AMY LEAR-CHMURA AS FIRST CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

JOLIET, ILLINOIS, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JULIE, Inc. (JULIE), Illinois’ facility notification center, is proud to announce the appointment of Amy Lear-Chmura, PMP, CFRE, as the organization’s first Chief Operating Officer (COO). This newly created position reflects JULIE’s continued focus on operational excellence, organizational alignment, and long-term strategic growth in support of safe, damage-free excavation across Illinois.

As COO, Chmura will oversee JULIE’s day-to-day operations, ensuring effective execution of strategic priorities, strong internal coordination, and efficient use of organizational resources. She will work closely with executive leadership to support system performance, regulatory readiness, stakeholder engagement, damage prevention initiatives and organizational effectiveness. She will report to Mark Frost, Chief Executive Officer.

“I am honored to step into this new role and continue supporting JULIE’s mission,” said Chmura. “I look forward to strengthening operations, expanding our safety, education and outreach tools, and ensuring JULIE remains well-positioned to meet the needs of Illinois’ excavation and utility communities.”

Chmura joined JULIE in 2019 and has served in senior leadership roles including Director of Education and Strategic Projects and Project Manager, where she oversaw the design, implementation, and expansion of statewide education and outreach initiatives serving excavators, utility members, and stakeholders across Illinois. Under her leadership, JULIE designed and launched a robust learning management system and developed more than 15 SCORM-compliant online training courses with defined learning outcomes and assessments. These efforts modernized JULIE’s education delivery, improved accessibility statewide, and resulted in significant increases in course completion and knowledge retention.

With more than 25 years of nonprofit executive leadership experience, including nearly two decades working within the damage prevention industry, Chmura brings deep operational expertise, strategic insight, and a strong commitment to safety and public service to the role. As COO, she will supervise multidisciplinary teams across operations, finance, human resources, call center oversight, and grant-funded initiatives, focusing on accountability, efficiency, and alignment with JULIE’s mission to protect Illinois’ underground infrastructure.

Prior to joining JULIE, Chmura served as Executive Director of the Beverly Arts Center in Chicago, where she led organizational operations, strengthened governance practices, and supported strategic planning and growth. Her professional background includes extensive experience in nonprofit leadership, operational management, grant administration, and organizational communications. She has also worked nationally in the damage prevention industry as editor of Underground Focus Magazine, as a marketing consultant for Staking University and Planet Underground and as a staff writer for ACTS’ 811 Magazines.

Chmura holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Communications and Training from Governors State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Murray State University. She is a Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), and holds a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of Illinois Chicago. She is actively involved with the Common Ground Alliance, the Facility Notification Center Association and several local, state and national professional associations.

Since 1974, JULIE has worked tirelessly to help protect the residents of Illinois…the gardeners, do-it-yourselfers, professional excavators, farmers, home and land owners, neighbors, families, friends. Together with more than 2,000-member utility companies across the Prairie State, the not-for-profit organization is dedicated to preserving underground infrastructure and safeguarding the places where residents live, work and play. This is a free service. For more information, visit www.JULIEBeforeYouDig.com.

Attachment