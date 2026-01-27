ReelTime Media Cuts Outstanding Debt in Half, Bringing Total Debt Reduction Over the Past Year Down More Than 64%

Bothell, WA, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Media, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR) (the “Company”) today announced it has reduced its outstanding debt by more than 50% through a series of strategic renegotiations and debt extinguishments, further strengthening the Company’s capital structure and balance sheet and positioning it for sustained growth.

(RLTR) Cuts Debt in Half

As part of this initiative, ReelTime reached an agreement with its largest debt holder to retire an existing note that had matured with an outstanding balance of approximately $2.86 million and bore interest at 15% annually. In exchange, the Company issued a new note for approximately $286,000, bearing a substantially reduced 5% annual interest rate, and extended the maturity date to February 1, 2028.

In addition, the Company extinguished approximately $63,000 in legacy debt, resulting in a reduction of potential dilution of nearly 10% relative to prior conversion terms.

This marks the second major debt reduction executed by the Company within the past year. In April of last year, ReelTime reduced its debt by approximately $1.2 million. Combined, these actions represent a total reduction in debt exceeding 64%.

“These results reflect a disciplined and deliberate strategy to improve our financial position while protecting shareholder value,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “By dramatically reducing high-interest obligations, extending maturities, and eliminating legacy liabilities, we are building a stronger, more flexible balance sheet to support long-term growth.”

The Company also disclosed that it is currently in negotiations with its remaining long-term note holders, including its CEO, to consolidate, modify, and restart multiple outstanding notes. These efforts are intended to further reduce potential dilution and streamline the Company’s capital structure.

This approach stands in stark contrast to the financial strategies being employed by many leading AI infrastructure companies, including NVIDIA, Oracle, Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Microsoft, all of which have significantly expanded capital spending programs and, in many cases, increased leverage to finance massive data center and AI infrastructure buildouts.

“While much of the industry is being forced to deploy substantial debt to fund capital-intensive infrastructure expansion, ReelTime continues to focus on balance-sheet strength, disciplined capital management, and minimizing shareholder dilution,” Henthorn added. “We believe this positions the Company with a unique financial advantage as markets increasingly reward capital efficiency and sustainable growth.”

ReelTime Media remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through responsible financial stewardship, continued operational execution, and strategic initiatives across its technology and media platforms.

About ReelTime Media



ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle area-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Media Contact

Barry Henthorn, CEO - ReelTime Media

Email: ceo@reeltime.com

Website: www.ReelTime.com

2065790222

4203 223rd PL SE

Bothell, WA 98021





Reel Intelligence

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8