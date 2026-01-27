United States Cement Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by 4.5% to Reach $15.22 Billion - Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cement Industry Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in the United States is expected to grow by 4.5% annually to reach US$15.22 billion in 2025.



The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.2%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$14.57 billion to approximately US$17.95 billion.



The U.S. cement industry is undergoing an accelerated transformation driven by historic federal infrastructure investments, tightening carbon regulations, and technological advancements. While supply chains have stabilized post-COVID, the industry faces pressures from fluctuating energy prices, environmental compliance costs, and capacity constraints in high-growth regions.



Leading cement producers are responding through vertical integration, carbon capture investments, and expansion of low-carbon cement portfolios. Public procurement reforms and growing demand for green-certified materials are reshaping competitive dynamics. The next growth wave will be led by firms aligning with ESG mandates, leveraging digital tools, and scaling resilient supply chains.



The U.S. cement industry is at a strategic inflection point, balancing robust infrastructure-driven growth with escalating sustainability expectations. Cement producers must lead in emissions transparency, low-carbon innovation, and supply chain resilience to stay relevant in public procurement and ESG-aligned construction.

Firms that integrate CCUS, digital logistics, and circular material flows will unlock efficiency gains and secure preferential access to federal and state-backed projects. While regulatory and cost pressures persist, proactive modernization offers a clear path toward long-term profitability and climate alignment. With strategic capital deployment and policy alignment, the U.S. cement sector can become a global model for green infrastructure material innovation.



Federal Infrastructure and Residential Construction Are Leading Demand Growth

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Projects Are Cement Anchors: Cement demand is being driven by federally funded highway, bridge, port, and broadband projects under the $1.2 trillion IIJA.States like Texas, California, and Florida have seen increased bulk cement movement tied to highway and energy corridor construction.

Residential and Industrial Projects Continue to Drive Regional Demand: Despite interest rate hikes, residential construction remains resilient in Sun Belt states, supporting demand for bagged and precast cement.Cement usage has grown in industrial facility builds including EV battery plants and semiconductor fabs - in states like Arizona, Ohio, and Georgia.

Commercial Construction Growth is Slower but Focused on Logistics and Data Centers: While office space and retail segments remain muted, data center and warehouse developments are supporting demand for specialty and high-performance cement variants.

Strategic Partnerships and Low-Carbon Investments Are Shaping Industry Direction

Carbon Capture and Utilization Projects Are Gaining Traction: Holcim US is advancing its carbon capture pilot in Colorado with Svante, supported by Department of Energy (DOE) grants.Heidelberg Materials North America announced a full-scale CCUS project in Mitchell, Indiana, aimed at capturing 95% of plant emissions.

Blended and Alternative Cements Are Expanding Product Offerings: CEMEX USA and Argos USA have introduced blended cement lines using limestone, pozzolans, and slag to meet LEED and state DOT standards.These products are increasingly favored in public tenders requiring compliance with Buy Clean California and other state-level low-carbon procurement rules.

Circular Economy Collaborations Are Being Scaled: Producers are partnering with construction waste handlers and utilities to expand use of recycled aggregates and fly ash. In 2023-2024, Ash Grove Cement (a CRH company) signed deals to co-process waste fuels at its Midwestern plants, reducing reliance on coal and petcoke.

Production Is Constrained by Energy Prices, Permitting, and Regional Imbalances

High Fuel and Power Costs Are Increasing Per-Ton Costs: Cement kiln operations are sensitive to natural gas, petroleum coke, and electricity volatility, particularly in California and the Northeast. Firms are investing in energy recovery systems and exploring utility partnerships for demand response programs.

Quarry Permitting and Environmental Approval Timelines Are Lengthening: Local community opposition and tightened state-level regulations (especially in California, New York, and Washington) are delaying raw material extraction projects. Cement producers are expanding use of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) to reduce virgin raw material dependency.

Logistics and Rail Constraints Affect Supply in High-Growth Regions: Cement distribution bottlenecks persist in Texas and the Midwest due to rail car availability and truck driver shortages. Companies are expanding terminal infrastructure and digitizing logistics coordination to reduce inventory lag.

Favorable Outlook Driven by Green Procurement and Infrastructure Continuity

IIJA and CHIPS Act Funding Will Sustain Cement Demand Through 2028: Cement usage in federally funded transportation, energy grid, and semiconductor projects is projected to remain strong over the next 3-5 years.Major firms have secured multi-year contracts with infrastructure contractors and state DOTs.

Green Public Procurement Mandates Will Shape Market Access: Federal Buy Clean Initiative and state-level rules (e.g., Buy Clean California, New York's Low Embodied Carbon Concrete Leadership Act) are prioritizing EPD-certified cement. Firms with lifecycle emissions data and digital traceability tools are favored in federal and institutional procurement.

Sustainable Innovation Funding Will Support Product Evolution: DOE and EPA funding streams are backing projects for carbon-neutral cement, kiln electrification, and SCM expansion. Cement firms with R&D partnerships are accelerating trials of calcined clay blends and CO? mineralization additives.

Risks Are Emerging from Carbon Regulation, Labor Shortages, and Regional Volatility

Carbon Pricing and Disclosure Requirements Are Tightening: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) climate disclosure rule and evolving EPA carbon standards are creating reporting and compliance burdens.Plants without CCUS or low-carbon substitution plans risk future regulatory penalties and reduced procurement eligibility.

Labor Availability and Skills Gap Are Impacting Plant and Logistics Efficiency: Aging workforce and shortage of certified technicians are delaying kiln maintenance, automation rollouts, and transport operations.Producers are investing in upskilling programs and AI-driven plant operations to mitigate workforce gaps.

Supply Chain Volatility and Import Competition Pose Strategic Risk: While the U.S. is largely self-sufficient in cement, imports from Canada, Mexico, and Asia fluctuate with freight prices and port availability.Tariff changes or supply chain shocks could disrupt price stability in coastal and border states.

