ECD Autodesign Showcases A Range Rover Classic Nostalgic of The ‘80s Family Station Wagon But With 800-Horsepower

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, Porsche 911s and the ECDXCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II, produces Project Belltown, a long-wheelbase Range Rover Classic that is a visceral reminder of why driving once felt personal, mechanical, and deeply rewarding.

Finished in Land Rover Aspen Silver, the exterior pays homage to the Range Rover’s timeless design. The Brooklands body kit, Mini-Lite wheels, and subtle black accents sharpen its presence while preserving the elegance that made the Classic an icon in the first place. It’s familiar at a glance with ECD’s industry-leading craftsmanship and attention to detail elevating Belltown’s execution.

On the road, Project Belltown feels like distant memories paired with a rush of exhilaration fueling a truly effortless drive. Turn the key, and that nostalgia is met with a surge of power, an 800-horsepower, supercharged 6.2L V8 that transforms those memories into motion. ECD’s air ride suspension smooths the pavement beneath you, gliding over imperfections while maintaining control through corners. Brembo brakes provide reassuring stopping power, allowing the driver to fully enjoy the experience without hesitation.

“If I had to describe Belltown, how the truck feels when you’re behind the wheel, the way it responds, the sound of the engine as you roll into the throttle, it’s definitely a build that creates a quiet sense of satisfaction that comes from driving something so familiar built with modern power,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Automotive Design. “This is a Range Rover Classic the way it was meant to be experienced, honest and classic, with the ability to be a vehicle for all reasons.”

From the moment you settle into the cabin, Project Belltown reconnects you with the soul of the original Range Rover Classic. The upright seating position, expansive glass, and commanding view of the road instantly evoke an era when SUVs were designed to engage the driver.

Project Belltown’s interior includes a blend of heritage cues with period-appropriate details, hand-selected and expertly installed. Porsche Nappa leather, antique-style gauges, dark grey wood trim, and diamond-stitched seating create an environment that feels warm, intentional, and unmistakably analog in spirit. Belltown has a cabin designed to immerse passengers into a time where radios needed to be tuned and looking out the passenger windows was a true pastime.

With Project Belltown, ECD Autodesign delivers the feeling of driving as it once was, and as it should always be. For more information about Project Belltown, visit ecdautodesign.com.

Project Belltown Specifications

Model — RRC - LWB - Soft Dash

Engine — 6.2L Supercharged V8 / 800 HP

Transmission — 6 Speed Automatic

Brakes — Brembo - High Performance

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Stainless, Sport Dual

Exterior Color — Land Rover Aspen Silver

Wheels — 18 Inch Mini-Lite - Black Gloss

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Grill — OEM - Stock Black

Seat Layout — 2+3

Dash — Soft Dash - Wrapped in Approved Leather with Round Silver Metal A/C Vents Front & Rear

Seats — Recaro Orthopeds - Front Seats, Middle Row Seats OEM 3 Passenger Bench

Leather — Porsche Nappa Dark Grey

Stitch Style — Single vertical Diamond Stitching on Middle Inserts and Gray Piping Around Edges

Steering Wheel — OEM SRS Wheel - Custom Wrapped in Approved Dark Grey Leather and Matching Stitching

Gauges — Antique Series with Legacy Chrome Bezels

Radio — Touch Screen Halo Style Stereo, BT Carplay

Subwoofer — Infinity Kappa

Custom features — Custom 25th Anniversary Rear Badge, Monogram 25th Anniversary Emblem Embossed on Front Headrests, Wood Flooring in Cargo Area English Oak Vintage Black / Satin Finish, Dash Clock Custom to match gauge Set

Additional features — Back-up Camera, remote locking and Alarm, Remote Start, 360 Camera View, Wireless Chargers

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the OTC Market, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, Porsche 911s, and the ECDxCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 94 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

There are vehicles that move you from place to place—and then there are vehicles that make every mile feel like an event. Project Belltown belongs firmly in the latter

