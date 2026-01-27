Mplify Advances Carrier Ethernet Certifications to Meet Accelerating Demands of Business and AI-Era Networking

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today detailed its enhanced Carrier Ethernet certification programs for service and technology providers, with Carrier Ethernet for Business available now and Carrier Ethernet for AI availability targeted for the second quarter, 2026.

Building on decades of proven Carrier Ethernet standards and the widely adopted MEF 3.0 certification program, Mplify’s evolved Carrier Ethernet certifications give existing MEF 3.0 certified member companies a seamless transition path, enhancing certification status while providing continued validation and market recognition. The expanded Carrier Ethernet certification portfolio includes:

Mplify Carrier Ethernet for Business, representing the direct evolution and rebranding of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certification, preserving continuity while enabling optional yearly retesting and updated certification test records.

Mplify Carrier Ethernet for AI, purpose-built to address the performance requirements of AI and agentic AI across complex, multi-domain network environments.





Together, these complementary certifications reflect growing enterprise demand for automated, performance-assured connectivity, while preserving the rigor, credibility, and global recognition established under MEF 3.0, and strengthening transparency and long-term relevance for the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) ecosystem.

Carrier Ethernet for AI: Validating AI-Ready Infrastructure

Carrier Ethernet for AI certification serves as a foundational component of NaaS for AI and agentic AI applications, validating the transport performance required to support AI workloads across geographically distributed, multi-provider environments. As service providers increasingly claim AI-ready infrastructure capabilities, this certification provides independent, third-party validation of network performance for demanding AI workloads. Aligned with current Carrier Ethernet standards, the certification supports interoperability across the AI ecosystem, enabling service and technology providers to demonstrate proven capabilities for reliable, flexible, and efficient connectivity. These capabilities are critical to coordinating AI models and peripheral devices across distributed infrastructure.

Carrier Ethernet for Business: Rebranded Certification with Optional Retesting

Carrier Ethernet for Business certification validates standardized point-to-point and multipoint Carrier Ethernet services across enterprise and wholesale use cases, providing independent assurance that certified services and technologies meet industry-defined standards for performance, and operational consistency across multiple deployment and business models.

A new maintenance program has been introduced to ensure certifications remain current, credible, and relevant over time. Organizations pay once per certification, with a predictable annual maintenance fee required to keep certifications active. The maintenance program also provides the option to retest and refresh certification test records, reinforcing market credibility and competitive positioning as service expectations evolve. All certified services are listed in the Mplify Carrier Ethernet Certification Registry, a public resource that increases transparency for enterprises, partners, and ecosystem stakeholders.

“Carrier Ethernet has powered reliable business connectivity for over two decades. Its global footprint and extensive interconnections position it to play a critical role in AI transport alongside wavelength-based connectivity,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, Mplify. “As AI-driven services scale, service and technology providers need ongoing validation to demonstrate that networks can support both mainstream business requirements and emerging AI transport demands. Mplify’s Carrier Ethernet certifications validate real-world readiness through performance, conformance, and deployment at scale.”

Mplify’s Carrier Ethernet certification testing is managed by Iometrix, Mplify’s Accredited Test and Certification Partner for Carrier Ethernet.

Clear Participation Paths Across the Ecosystem

Mplify has defined clear participation paths based on an organization’s membership and certification history. These paths include transition to Carrier Ethernet for Business certification for MEF 3.0 certified members, structured enrollment paths for earlier certification holders, and a standards-based entry point for organizations new to Carrier Ethernet certification.

Learn More About Carrier Ethernet Certifications

Service and technology providers interested in Carrier Ethernet for Business or Carrier Ethernet for AI certification can schedule a briefing with Mplify to learn more about program requirements, participation paths, and certification timelines. For more information, visit Carrier Ethernet Certification for services or technology products on https://www.mplify.net, or contact ce@mplify.net.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

