HVAC Filters: Global Market Trends and Demand Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 with Shares by Region

The HVAC filters market is on a robust growth trajectory, with its value expected to increase from $9.32 billion in 2025 to $10 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This expansion results from increased residential HVAC installations, early commercial air filtration adoption, and enhanced focus on indoor air quality and industrial applications. Projections indicate the market will reach $13.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%, fueled by demand for high-efficiency filters and innovations in HEPA and carbon-based solutions. Additionally, there is a notable rise in sustainable and recyclable filter materials and advanced antimicrobial technologies.

Key trends shaping the future of the HVAC filters market include the integration of IoT-enabled systems, smart air quality monitoring, and the development of sustainable filtration media. The advancement of intelligent building air management and digitally optimized replacement systems further propels the sector. Driven by surges in construction activities, which enhance indoor air quality and protect against airborne contaminants, the construction sector's growth fuels the demand for HVAC filters. In 2023, the construction sector was valued at $1.8 trillion in the USA and $8.9 trillion globally, with a 4.8% annual growth rate anticipated to increase demand for HVAC filters.

Companies are innovating to maintain competitiveness, particularly in molecular contamination control, which eliminates harmful pollutants and VOCs through advanced adsorbent media. In August 2023, Camfil AB launched the CamCarb XG molecular filter, showcasing enhanced efficiency in gas and vapor removal, reduced installation time, and improved airflow resistance. Such technologies underscore the industry's focus on energy-efficient, performance-enhancing solutions. However, higher initial costs may impact adoption in price-sensitive markets.

Recent industry movements, such as Mann+Hummel Group's acquisition of a majority stake in Suzhou U Air Environmental Technology in October 2023, highlight consolidation strategies. This acquisition advances Mann+Hummel's offerings in air filtration, bolstering its presence in fast-growing Chinese and Southeast Asian markets. Suzhou U-Air Environmental Technology specializes in high-quality filters for precision manufacturing, semiconductor, residential, and commercial applications.

