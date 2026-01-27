Canix Acquires Major Competitor Trym To Create Industry-Leading ERP Management For Cannabis Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canix, the leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for cannabis operators, today announced its acquisition of Trym, a best-in-class cultivation management software platform. The transaction expands Canix’s end-to-end ERP capabilities and advances its long-term mission to become the most advanced technology platform for cannabis operators worldwide.

The deal comes at a pivotal moment for the cannabis industry. Consolidation is accelerating as operators seek scale, efficiency, and profitability. With federal rescheduling and capital discipline reshaping the market, operators are consolidating vendors and demanding fewer, more powerful technology platforms. Against this backdrop, Canix is investing aggressively in technology that moves operators beyond compliance and tracking and toward true operational excellence.

Founded to solve the operational complexity of regulated cannabis businesses, Canix provides a comprehensive ERP that encompasses cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, inventory management, and pricing—down to calculating profit per gram. Trym brings industry-leading cultivation intelligence that significantly strengthens Canix’s profit optimization workflows, including yield forecasting, environmental monitoring, team management, mobile-first workflows, and richer, more relevant cultivation data.

“Canix and Trym have been building in parallel for years, solving complementary problems for the same operators,” said Benjamin Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Trym. “We share a deep understanding of how cultivation actually works and what operators need to scale profitably. Joining forces allows us to deliver faster workflows, better data, and more powerful insights as part of a truly end-to-end ERP.”

Beyond the acquisition, Canix continues to gain momentum with recent product launches that underscore its expanding role at the center of cannabis commerce. In recent months, the company introduced a marketplace feature that enables live, continuously updated inventory menus and allows retailers to search directly within Canix to see available products in real-time. The feature grew more than 800% over the past six months, making it the most impactful product launch in Canix’s history.

The company also recently added payment processing and ACH capabilities, addressing one of cannabis operators’ most persistent challenges: accounts receivable, collections, and cash-flow management in a heavily constrained financial environment.

“Deep operational intelligence will define the next generation of market leaders,” said Canix Co-founder Stacey Hronowski. “Our long-term goal is clear: We’re building the most advanced technology platform for cannabis operators—one that supports them from seed to sale, from compliance to optimization, and from local markets to global expansion. Trym’s cultivation expertise is essential to that vision.”